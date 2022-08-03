After months of wait, the Premier League is back for a much anticipated 2022-23 season. Here, find out the complete schedule, dates, teams, and how to watch the English top-flight in the US.

The moment we've been waiting for is here. The summer break is coming to an end and it's time for the European top five leagues to get started. The Premier League is back for the 2022-23 season, and the soccer community couldn't be more excited about it. Sling TV will broadcast in the US all 38 games of the 20 teams.

Manchester City head into the new campaign as the reigning champions, having secured their second title in a row in the final matchday of last season. Once again, Liverpool hope to dethrone Pep Guardiola's men.

The new season of the English top-flight will also bring us other teams to watch, with Mikel Arteta and Thomas Tuchel aiming to have a better year with Arsenal and Chelsea, respectively. Moreover, Erik ten Hag will try to bring back glory days to Manchester United while Antonio Conte heads into his first full season in charge of Tottenham. Here, find out everything you need to know about this Premier League season, such as schedule, dates, and teams.

2022-23 Premier League: Teams

With Norwich City, Watford, and Burnley relegated to the Championship last season, three other teams have made it to the first division from the second tier. This Premier League season will see the return of Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, and Fulham to the top flight. These are all 20 teams who will compete in this campaign:

Bournemouth

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Brentford

Brighton

Crystal Palace

Chelsea

Everton

Fulham

Leeds United

Leicester

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle

Nottingham Forest

Southampton

Tottenham

West Ham

Wolves

2022-23 Premier League: Schedule & Dates

The 2022-23 Premier League gets underway on Friday, August 5, when Crystal Palace welcome London rivals Arsenal to Selhurst Park. That game, like every other fixture of the season, will be broadcast in the US on Sling TV.

Matchday 1

Friday 5 August

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Saturday 6 August

Fulham vs. Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa

Leeds vs. Wolves

Newcastle vs. Nottingham Forest

Spurs vs. Southampton

Everton vs. Chelsea

Sunday 7 August

Leicester vs. Brentford

Man Utd vs. Brighton

West Ham vs. Man City

Matchday 2

Saturday 13 August

Aston Villa vs. Everton

Arsenal vs. Leicester

Brighton vs. Newcastle

Man City vs. AFC Bournemouth

Southampton vs. Leeds

Wolves vs. Fulham

Brentford vs. Man Utd

Sunday 14 August

Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham

Chelsea vs. Spurs

Monday 15 August

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Matchday 3

Saturday 20 August

Spurs vs. Wolves

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa

Everton vs. Nottingham Forest

Fulham vs. Brentford

Leicester vs. Southampton

AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

Sunday 21 August

Leeds vs. Chelsea

West Ham vs. Brighton

Newcastle vs. Man City

Monday 22 August

Man Utd vs. Liverpool

Matchday 4

Saturday 27 August

Southampton vs. Man Utd

Brentford vs. Everton

Brighton vs. Leeds

Chelsea vs. Leicester

Liverpool vs. AFC Bournemouth

Man City vs. Crystal Palace

Arsenal vs. Fulham

Sunday 28 August

Aston Villa vs. West Ham

Wolves vs. Newcastle

Nottingham Forest vs. Spurs

Matchday 5

Tuesday 30 August

Crystal Palace vs. Brentford

Fulham vs. Brighton

Southampton vs. Chelsea

Leeds vs. Everton

Wednesday 31 August

AFC Bournemouth vs. Wolves

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa

Man City vs. Nottingham Forest

West Ham vs. Spurs

Liverpool vs. Newcastle

Thursday 1 September

Leicester v Man Utd

Matchday 6

Saturday 3 September

Everton vs. Liverpool

Brentford vs. Leeds

Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest vs. AFC Bournemouth

Spurs vs. Fulham

Wolves vs. Southampton

Aston Villa vs. Man City

Sunday 4 September

Chelsea vs. West Ham

Brighton vs. Leicester

Man Utd vs. Arsenal

Matchday 7

Saturday 10 September

Fulham vs. Chelsea

AFC Bournemouth vs. Brighton

Leicester vs. Aston Villa

Liverpool vs. Wolves

Southampton vs. Brentford

Man City vs. Spurs

Sunday 11 September

Arsenal vs. Everton

West Ham vs. Newcastle

Crystal Palace vs. Man Utd

Monday 12 September

Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest

Matchday 8

Friday 16 September

Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham

Saturday 17 September

Wolves vs. Man City

Aston Villa vs. Southampton

Brighton vs. Crystal Palace

Everton vs. West Ham

Newcastle vs. AFC Bournemouth

Spurs vs. Leicester

Sunday 18 September

Brentford vs. Arsenal

Man Utd vs. Leeds

Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Matchday 9

Saturday 1 October

AFC Bournemouth vs. Brentford

Arsenal vs. Spurs

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

Fulham vs. Newcastle

Leeds vs. Aston Villa

Leicester vs. Nottingham Forest

Liverpool vs. Brighton

Man City vs. Man Utd

Southampton vs. Everton

West Ham vs. Wolves

Matchday 10

Saturday 8 October

AFC Bournemouth vs. Leicester

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Brighton vs. Spurs

Chelsea vs. Wolves

Crystal Palace vs. Leeds

Everton vs. Man Utd

Man City vs. Southampton

Newcastle vs. Brentford

Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa

West Ham vs. Fulham

Matchday 11

Saturday 15 October

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

Brentford vs. Brighton

Fulham vs. AFC Bournemouth

Leeds vs. Arsenal

Leicester vs. Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs. Man City

Man Utd vs. Newcastle

Southampton vs. West Ham

Spurs vs. Everton

Wolves vs. Nottingham Forest

Matchday 12

Tuesday 18 October

AFC Bournemouth vs. Southampton

Arsenal vs. Man City

Brentford vs. Chelsea

Brighton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham vs. Aston Villa

Leicester vs. Leeds

Crystal Palace vs. Wolves

Wednesday 19 October

Newcastle vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. West Ham

Man Utd vs. Spurs

Matchday 13

Saturday 22 October

Aston Villa vs. Brentford

Chelsea vs. Man Utd

Everton vs. Crystal Palace

Leeds vs. Fulham

Man City vs. Brighton

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool

Southampton vs. Arsenal

Spurs vs. Newcastle

West Ham vs. AFC Bournemouth

Wolves vs. Leicester

Matchday 14

Saturday 29 October

AFC Bournemouth vs. Spurs

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest

Brentford vs. Wolves

Brighton vs. Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton

Fulham vs. Everton

Leicester vs. Man City

Liverpool vs. Leeds

Man Utd vs. West Ham

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa

Matchday 15

Saturday 5 November

Aston Villa vs. Man Utd

Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Everton vs. Leicester

Leeds vs. AFC Bournemouth

Man City vs. Fulham

Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford

Southampton vs. Newcastle

Spurs vs. Liverpool

West Ham vs. Crystal Palace

Wolves vs. Brighton

Matchday 16

Saturday 12 November

AFC Bournemouth vs. Everton

Brighton vs. Aston Villa

Fulham vs. Man Utd

Liverpool vs. Southampton

Man City vs. Brentford

Newcastle vs. Chelsea

Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace

Spurs vs. Leeds

West Ham vs. Leicester

Wolves vs. Arsenal

Matchday 17

Monday 26 December

Arsenal vs. West Ham

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Brentford vs. Spurs

Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs. Fulham

Everton vs. Wolves

Leeds vs. Man City

Leicester vs. Newcastle

Man Utd vs. Nottingham Forest

Southampton vs. Brighton

Matchday 18

Saturday 31 December

AFC Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace

Brighton vs. Arsenal

Fulham vs. Southampton

Liverpool vs. Leicester

Man City vs. Everton

Newcastle vs. Leeds

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea

Spurs vs. Aston Villa

West Ham vs. Brentford

Wolves vs. Man Utd

Matchday 19

Monday 2 January

Arsenal vs. Newcastle

Aston Villa vs. Wolves

Brentford vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Man City

Crystal Palace vs. Spurs

Everton vs. Brighton

Leeds vs. West Ham

Leicester vs. Fulham

Man Utd vs. AFC Bournemouth

Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest

Matchday 20

Saturday 14 January

Aston Villa vs. Leeds

Brentford vs. AFC Bournemouth

Brighton vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Everton vs. Southampton

Man Utd vs. Man City

Newcastle vs. Fulham

Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester

Spurs vs. Arsenal

Wolves vs. West Ham

Matchday 21

Saturday 21 January

AFC Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs. Man Utd

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle

Fulham vs. Spurs

Leeds vs. Brentford

Leicester vs. Brighton

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Man City vs. Wolves

Southampton vs. Aston Villa

West Ham vs. Everton

Matchday 22

Saturday 4 February

Aston Villa vs. Leicester

Brentford vs. Southampton

Brighton vs. AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea vs. Fulham

Everton vs. Arsenal

Man Utd vs. Crystal Palace

Newcastle vs. West Ham

Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds

Spurs vs. Man City

Wolves vs. Liverpool

Matchday 23

Saturday 11 February

AFC Bournemouth vs. Newcastle

Arsenal vs. Brentford

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton

Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest

Leeds vs. Man Utd

Leicester vs. Spurs

Liverpool vs. Everton

Man City vs. Aston Villa

Southampton vs. Wolves

West Ham vs. Chelsea

Matchday 24

Saturday 18 February

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace

Brighton vs. Fulham

Chelsea vs. Southampton

Everton vs. Leeds

Man Utd vs. Leicester

Newcastle vs. Liverpool

Nottingham Forest vs. Man City

Spurs vs. West Ham

Wolves vs. AFC Bournemouth

Matchday 25

Saturday 25 February

AFC Bournemouth vs. Man City

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

Everton vs. Aston Villa

Fulham vs. Wolves

Leeds vs. Southampton

Leicester vs. Arsenal

Man Utd vs. Brentford

Newcastle vs. Brighton

Spurs vs. Chelsea

West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest

Matchday 26

Saturday 4 March

Arsenal vs. AFC Bournemouth

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace

Brentford vs. Fulham

Brighton vs. West Ham

Chelsea vs. Leeds

Liverpool vs. Man Utd

Man City vs. Newcastle

Nottingham Forest vs. Everton

Southampton vs. Leicester

Wolves vs. Spurs

Matchday 27

Saturday 11 March

AFC Bournemouth vs. Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs. Man City

Everton vs. Brentford

Fulham vs. Arsenal

Leeds vs. Brighton

Leicester vs. Chelsea

Man Utd vs. Southampton

Newcastle vs. Wolves

Spurs vs. Nottingham Forest

West Ham vs. Aston Villa

Matchday 28

Saturday 18 March

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

Aston Villa vs. AFC Bournemouth

Brentford vs. Leicester

Brighton vs. Man Utd

Chelsea vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. Fulham

Man City vs. West Ham

Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle

Southampton vs. Spurs

Wolves vs. Leeds

Matchday 29

Saturday 1 April

AFC Bournemouth vs. Fulham

Arsenal vs. Leeds

Brighton vs. Brentford

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester

Everton vs. Spurs

Man City vs. Liverpool

Newcastle vs. Man Utd

Nottingham Forest vs. Wolves

West Ham vs. Southampton

Matchday 30

Saturday 8 April

Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest

Brentford vs. Newcastle

Fulham vs. West Ham

Leeds vs. Crystal Palace

Leicester vs. AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Man Utd vs. Everton

Southampton vs. Man City

Spurs vs. Brighton

Wolves vs. Chelsea

Matchday 31

Saturday 15 April

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle

Chelsea vs. Brighton

Everton vs. Fulham

Leeds vs. Liverpool

Man City vs. Leicester

Nottingham Forest vs. Man Utd

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace

Spurs vs. AFC Bournemouth

West Ham vs. Arsenal

Wolves vs. Brentford

Matchday 32

Saturday 22 April

AFC Bournemouth vs. West Ham

Arsenal vs. Southampton

Brentford vs. Aston Villa

Brighton vs. Man City

Crystal Palace vs. Everton

Fulham vs. Leeds

Leicester vs. Wolves

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest

Man Utd vs. Chelsea

Newcastle vs. Spurs

Matchday 33

Tuesday 25 April

Everton vs. Newcastle

Leeds vs. Leicester

Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton

Spurs vs. Man Utd

West Ham vs. Liverpool

Wolves vs. Crystal Palace

Aston Villa vs. Fulham

Wednesday 26 April

Chelsea vs. Brentford

Southampton vs. AFC Bournemouth

Man City vs. Arsenal

Matchday 34

Saturday 29 April

AFC Bournemouth vs. Leeds

Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest

Brighton vs. Wolves

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham

Fulham vs. Man City

Leicester vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. Spurs

Man Utd vs. Aston Villa

Newcastle vs. Southampton

Matchday 35

Saturday 6 May

AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea

Brighton vs. Everton

Fulham vs. Leicester

Liverpool vs. Brentford

Man City vs. Leeds

Newcastle vs. Arsenal

Nottingham Forest vs. Southampton

Spurs vs. Crystal Palace

West Ham vs. Man Utd

Wolves vs. Aston Villa

Matchday 36

Saturday 13 May

Arsenal vs. Brighton

Aston Villa vs. Spurs

Brentford vs. West Ham

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace vs. AFC Bournemouth

Everton vs. Man City

Leeds vs. Newcastle

Leicester vs. Liverpool

Man Utd vs. Wolves

Southampton vs. Fulham

Matchday 37

Saturday 20 May

AFC Bournemouth vs. Man Utd

Brighton vs. Southampton

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

Man City vs. Chelsea

Newcastle vs. Leicester

Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal

Spurs vs. Brentford

West Ham vs. Leeds

Wolves vs. Everton

Matchday 38

Sunday 28 May

Arsenal vs. Wolves

Aston Villa vs. Brighton

Brentford vs. Man City

Chelsea vs. Newcastle

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest

Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth

Leeds vs. Spurs

Leicester vs. West Ham

Man Utd vs. Fulham

Southampton vs. Liverpool

How to watch the 2022-23 Premier League season in the US

To watch the 2022-23 Premier League season in the US, tune in to Sling TV, who will broadcast all 38 games of each of the 20 teams in the English first division.