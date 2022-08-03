The moment we've been waiting for is here. The summer break is coming to an end and it's time for the European top five leagues to get started. The Premier League is back for the 2022-23 season, and the soccer community couldn't be more excited about it. Sling TV will broadcast in the US all 38 games of the 20 teams.
Manchester City head into the new campaign as the reigning champions, having secured their second title in a row in the final matchday of last season. Once again, Liverpool hope to dethrone Pep Guardiola's men.
The new season of the English top-flight will also bring us other teams to watch, with Mikel Arteta and Thomas Tuchel aiming to have a better year with Arsenal and Chelsea, respectively. Moreover, Erik ten Hag will try to bring back glory days to Manchester United while Antonio Conte heads into his first full season in charge of Tottenham. Here, find out everything you need to know about this Premier League season, such as schedule, dates, and teams.
2022-23 Premier League: Teams
With Norwich City, Watford, and Burnley relegated to the Championship last season, three other teams have made it to the first division from the second tier. This Premier League season will see the return of Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, and Fulham to the top flight. These are all 20 teams who will compete in this campaign:
- Bournemouth
- Arsenal
- Aston Villa
- Brentford
- Brighton
- Crystal Palace
- Chelsea
- Everton
- Fulham
- Leeds United
- Leicester
- Liverpool
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Newcastle
- Nottingham Forest
- Southampton
- Tottenham
- West Ham
- Wolves
2022-23 Premier League: Schedule & Dates
The 2022-23 Premier League gets underway on Friday, August 5, when Crystal Palace welcome London rivals Arsenal to Selhurst Park. That game, like every other fixture of the season, will be broadcast in the US on Sling TV.
Matchday 1
Friday 5 August
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal
Saturday 6 August
Fulham vs. Liverpool
AFC Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa
Leeds vs. Wolves
Newcastle vs. Nottingham Forest
Spurs vs. Southampton
Everton vs. Chelsea
Sunday 7 August
Leicester vs. Brentford
Man Utd vs. Brighton
West Ham vs. Man City
Matchday 2
Saturday 13 August
Aston Villa vs. Everton
Arsenal vs. Leicester
Brighton vs. Newcastle
Man City vs. AFC Bournemouth
Southampton vs. Leeds
Wolves vs. Fulham
Brentford vs. Man Utd
Sunday 14 August
Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham
Chelsea vs. Spurs
Monday 15 August
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
Matchday 3
Saturday 20 August
Spurs vs. Wolves
Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa
Everton vs. Nottingham Forest
Fulham vs. Brentford
Leicester vs. Southampton
AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal
Sunday 21 August
Leeds vs. Chelsea
West Ham vs. Brighton
Newcastle vs. Man City
Monday 22 August
Man Utd vs. Liverpool
Matchday 4
Saturday 27 August
Southampton vs. Man Utd
Brentford vs. Everton
Brighton vs. Leeds
Chelsea vs. Leicester
Liverpool vs. AFC Bournemouth
Man City vs. Crystal Palace
Arsenal vs. Fulham
Sunday 28 August
Aston Villa vs. West Ham
Wolves vs. Newcastle
Nottingham Forest vs. Spurs
Matchday 5
Tuesday 30 August
Crystal Palace vs. Brentford
Fulham vs. Brighton
Southampton vs. Chelsea
Leeds vs. Everton
Wednesday 31 August
AFC Bournemouth vs. Wolves
Arsenal vs. Aston Villa
Man City vs. Nottingham Forest
West Ham vs. Spurs
Liverpool vs. Newcastle
Thursday 1 September
Leicester v Man Utd
Matchday 6
Saturday 3 September
Everton vs. Liverpool
Brentford vs. Leeds
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest vs. AFC Bournemouth
Spurs vs. Fulham
Wolves vs. Southampton
Aston Villa vs. Man City
Sunday 4 September
Chelsea vs. West Ham
Brighton vs. Leicester
Man Utd vs. Arsenal
Matchday 7
Saturday 10 September
Fulham vs. Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth vs. Brighton
Leicester vs. Aston Villa
Liverpool vs. Wolves
Southampton vs. Brentford
Man City vs. Spurs
Sunday 11 September
Arsenal vs. Everton
West Ham vs. Newcastle
Crystal Palace vs. Man Utd
Monday 12 September
Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest
Matchday 8
Friday 16 September
Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham
Saturday 17 September
Wolves vs. Man City
Aston Villa vs. Southampton
Brighton vs. Crystal Palace
Everton vs. West Ham
Newcastle vs. AFC Bournemouth
Spurs vs. Leicester
Sunday 18 September
Brentford vs. Arsenal
Man Utd vs. Leeds
Chelsea vs. Liverpool
Matchday 9
Saturday 1 October
AFC Bournemouth vs. Brentford
Arsenal vs. Spurs
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea
Fulham vs. Newcastle
Leeds vs. Aston Villa
Leicester vs. Nottingham Forest
Liverpool vs. Brighton
Man City vs. Man Utd
Southampton vs. Everton
West Ham vs. Wolves
Matchday 10
Saturday 8 October
AFC Bournemouth vs. Leicester
Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Brighton vs. Spurs
Chelsea vs. Wolves
Crystal Palace vs. Leeds
Everton vs. Man Utd
Man City vs. Southampton
Newcastle vs. Brentford
Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa
West Ham vs. Fulham
Matchday 11
Saturday 15 October
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
Brentford vs. Brighton
Fulham vs. AFC Bournemouth
Leeds vs. Arsenal
Leicester vs. Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs. Man City
Man Utd vs. Newcastle
Southampton vs. West Ham
Spurs vs. Everton
Wolves vs. Nottingham Forest
Matchday 12
Tuesday 18 October
AFC Bournemouth vs. Southampton
Arsenal vs. Man City
Brentford vs. Chelsea
Brighton v Nottingham Forest
Fulham vs. Aston Villa
Leicester vs. Leeds
Crystal Palace vs. Wolves
Wednesday 19 October
Newcastle vs. Everton
Liverpool vs. West Ham
Man Utd vs. Spurs
Matchday 13
Saturday 22 October
Aston Villa vs. Brentford
Chelsea vs. Man Utd
Everton vs. Crystal Palace
Leeds vs. Fulham
Man City vs. Brighton
Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool
Southampton vs. Arsenal
Spurs vs. Newcastle
West Ham vs. AFC Bournemouth
Wolves vs. Leicester
Matchday 14
Saturday 29 October
AFC Bournemouth vs. Spurs
Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest
Brentford vs. Wolves
Brighton vs. Chelsea
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton
Fulham vs. Everton
Leicester vs. Man City
Liverpool vs. Leeds
Man Utd vs. West Ham
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa
Matchday 15
Saturday 5 November
Aston Villa vs. Man Utd
Chelsea vs. Arsenal
Everton vs. Leicester
Leeds vs. AFC Bournemouth
Man City vs. Fulham
Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford
Southampton vs. Newcastle
Spurs vs. Liverpool
West Ham vs. Crystal Palace
Wolves vs. Brighton
Matchday 16
Saturday 12 November
AFC Bournemouth vs. Everton
Brighton vs. Aston Villa
Fulham vs. Man Utd
Liverpool vs. Southampton
Man City vs. Brentford
Newcastle vs. Chelsea
Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace
Spurs vs. Leeds
West Ham vs. Leicester
Wolves vs. Arsenal
Matchday 17
Monday 26 December
Arsenal vs. West Ham
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
Brentford vs. Spurs
Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace vs. Fulham
Everton vs. Wolves
Leeds vs. Man City
Leicester vs. Newcastle
Man Utd vs. Nottingham Forest
Southampton vs. Brighton
Matchday 18
Saturday 31 December
AFC Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace
Brighton vs. Arsenal
Fulham vs. Southampton
Liverpool vs. Leicester
Man City vs. Everton
Newcastle vs. Leeds
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea
Spurs vs. Aston Villa
West Ham vs. Brentford
Wolves vs. Man Utd
Matchday 19
Monday 2 January
Arsenal vs. Newcastle
Aston Villa vs. Wolves
Brentford vs. Liverpool
Chelsea vs. Man City
Crystal Palace vs. Spurs
Everton vs. Brighton
Leeds vs. West Ham
Leicester vs. Fulham
Man Utd vs. AFC Bournemouth
Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest
Matchday 20
Saturday 14 January
Aston Villa vs. Leeds
Brentford vs. AFC Bournemouth
Brighton vs. Liverpool
Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
Everton vs. Southampton
Man Utd vs. Man City
Newcastle vs. Fulham
Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester
Spurs vs. Arsenal
Wolves vs. West Ham
Matchday 21
Saturday 21 January
AFC Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest
Arsenal vs. Man Utd
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle
Fulham vs. Spurs
Leeds vs. Brentford
Leicester vs. Brighton
Liverpool vs. Chelsea
Man City vs. Wolves
Southampton vs. Aston Villa
West Ham vs. Everton
Matchday 22
Saturday 4 February
Aston Villa vs. Leicester
Brentford vs. Southampton
Brighton vs. AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea vs. Fulham
Everton vs. Arsenal
Man Utd vs. Crystal Palace
Newcastle vs. West Ham
Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds
Spurs vs. Man City
Wolves vs. Liverpool
Matchday 23
Saturday 11 February
AFC Bournemouth vs. Newcastle
Arsenal vs. Brentford
Crystal Palace vs. Brighton
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest
Leeds vs. Man Utd
Leicester vs. Spurs
Liverpool vs. Everton
Man City vs. Aston Villa
Southampton vs. Wolves
West Ham vs. Chelsea
Matchday 24
Saturday 18 February
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
Brentford vs. Crystal Palace
Brighton vs. Fulham
Chelsea vs. Southampton
Everton vs. Leeds
Man Utd vs. Leicester
Newcastle vs. Liverpool
Nottingham Forest vs. Man City
Spurs vs. West Ham
Wolves vs. AFC Bournemouth
Matchday 25
Saturday 25 February
AFC Bournemouth vs. Man City
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
Everton vs. Aston Villa
Fulham vs. Wolves
Leeds vs. Southampton
Leicester vs. Arsenal
Man Utd vs. Brentford
Newcastle vs. Brighton
Spurs vs. Chelsea
West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest
Matchday 26
Saturday 4 March
Arsenal vs. AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace
Brentford vs. Fulham
Brighton vs. West Ham
Chelsea vs. Leeds
Liverpool vs. Man Utd
Man City vs. Newcastle
Nottingham Forest vs. Everton
Southampton vs. Leicester
Wolves vs. Spurs
Matchday 27
Saturday 11 March
AFC Bournemouth vs. Liverpool
Crystal Palace vs. Man City
Everton vs. Brentford
Fulham vs. Arsenal
Leeds vs. Brighton
Leicester vs. Chelsea
Man Utd vs. Southampton
Newcastle vs. Wolves
Spurs vs. Nottingham Forest
West Ham vs. Aston Villa
Matchday 28
Saturday 18 March
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace
Aston Villa vs. AFC Bournemouth
Brentford vs. Leicester
Brighton vs. Man Utd
Chelsea vs. Everton
Liverpool vs. Fulham
Man City vs. West Ham
Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle
Southampton vs. Spurs
Wolves vs. Leeds
Matchday 29
Saturday 1 April
AFC Bournemouth vs. Fulham
Arsenal vs. Leeds
Brighton vs. Brentford
Chelsea vs. Aston Villa
Crystal Palace vs. Leicester
Everton vs. Spurs
Man City vs. Liverpool
Newcastle vs. Man Utd
Nottingham Forest vs. Wolves
West Ham vs. Southampton
Matchday 30
Saturday 8 April
Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest
Brentford vs. Newcastle
Fulham vs. West Ham
Leeds vs. Crystal Palace
Leicester vs. AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool vs. Arsenal
Man Utd vs. Everton
Southampton vs. Man City
Spurs vs. Brighton
Wolves vs. Chelsea
Matchday 31
Saturday 15 April
Aston Villa vs. Newcastle
Chelsea vs. Brighton
Everton vs. Fulham
Leeds vs. Liverpool
Man City vs. Leicester
Nottingham Forest vs. Man Utd
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace
Spurs vs. AFC Bournemouth
West Ham vs. Arsenal
Wolves vs. Brentford
Matchday 32
Saturday 22 April
AFC Bournemouth vs. West Ham
Arsenal vs. Southampton
Brentford vs. Aston Villa
Brighton vs. Man City
Crystal Palace vs. Everton
Fulham vs. Leeds
Leicester vs. Wolves
Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest
Man Utd vs. Chelsea
Newcastle vs. Spurs
Matchday 33
Tuesday 25 April
Everton vs. Newcastle
Leeds vs. Leicester
Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton
Spurs vs. Man Utd
West Ham vs. Liverpool
Wolves vs. Crystal Palace
Aston Villa vs. Fulham
Wednesday 26 April
Chelsea vs. Brentford
Southampton vs. AFC Bournemouth
Man City vs. Arsenal
Matchday 34
Saturday 29 April
AFC Bournemouth vs. Leeds
Arsenal vs. Chelsea
Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest
Brighton vs. Wolves
Crystal Palace vs. West Ham
Fulham vs. Man City
Leicester vs. Everton
Liverpool vs. Spurs
Man Utd vs. Aston Villa
Newcastle vs. Southampton
Matchday 35
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea
Brighton vs. Everton
Fulham vs. Leicester
Liverpool vs. Brentford
Man City vs. Leeds
Newcastle vs. Arsenal
Nottingham Forest vs. Southampton
Spurs vs. Crystal Palace
West Ham vs. Man Utd
Wolves vs. Aston Villa
Matchday 36
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal vs. Brighton
Aston Villa vs. Spurs
Brentford vs. West Ham
Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace vs. AFC Bournemouth
Everton vs. Man City
Leeds vs. Newcastle
Leicester vs. Liverpool
Man Utd vs. Wolves
Southampton vs. Fulham
Matchday 37
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth vs. Man Utd
Brighton vs. Southampton
Fulham vs. Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa
Man City vs. Chelsea
Newcastle vs. Leicester
Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal
Spurs vs. Brentford
West Ham vs. Leeds
Wolves vs. Everton
Matchday 38
Sunday 28 May
Arsenal vs. Wolves
Aston Villa vs. Brighton
Brentford vs. Man City
Chelsea vs. Newcastle
Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest
Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth
Leeds vs. Spurs
Leicester vs. West Ham
Man Utd vs. Fulham
Southampton vs. Liverpool
How to watch the 2022-23 Premier League season in the US
To watch the 2022-23 Premier League season in the US, tune in to Sling TV, who will broadcast all 38 games of each of the 20 teams in the English first division.