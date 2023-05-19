Arsenal is watching their title slip away, after a fantastic start to the season the Gunners are now second behind Manchester City on 81 and 85 points respectively. Arsenal lost their last league match and to make matters worse City have a game in hand.

It was reported that Arsenal’s morale was down, and Mikel Arteta tried to fix the problem by bringing “Win” a chocolate Labrador to practice. It is researched that petting a dog in moments of stress and anguish actually reduces stress levels.

Win has been seen roaming the Arsenal training ground since her owner works on the Arsenal staff. The players are through the roof with Win at their side and have enjoyed her company.

Win at Aaron Ramsdale resigning

During the announcement that Aaron Ramsdale has resigned with the club until 2027, Win was at the side of Mikel Arteta. Fans on social media took the appearance of Win nicely, anything that can help is wanted at the moment.

Win isn’t the only animal that calls Arsenal’s training ground home, there is a cat named “Bob” who was adopted by the Arsenal staff after his owner passed away.