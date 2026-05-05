Alvin Kamara clears the air about his future with the Saints after Travis Etienne Jr.’s arrival

Alvin Kamara has been the greatest asset for the New Orleans Saints in recent years. However, with Travis Etienne Jr.’s arrival, many wondered whether he would continue with the NFC South club.

The New Orleans Saints are set to have a terrific running back duo with Travis Etienne Jr.’s arrival. However, will his signing impact Alvin Kamara’s future in Louisiana?

In recent years, Alvin Kamara has been the most reliable player for the Saints. Nevertheless, the club signed Travis Etienne Jr. to its offense, a move that Kamara views favorably.

“I think a lot of people be thinking there’s a beef or something when moves like this happen,” Kamara said. “It’s like, shoot, I couldn’t be happier. One, my boy got paid, and two, ain’t nothing but some help in the backfield. That’s the name of the game. One person can’t do it by themselves. I’m cool with it. Whichever direction that we can take it, I’m with it. I haven’t had too much a chance to talk to him, but definitely excited that he’s got a fleur-de-lis on his helmet, and he got paid.”

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Alvin Kamara vs. Travis Etienne Jr. in numbers

Alvin Kamara is a five-time Pro Bowler and a living legend for the Saints. However, the club knows his future is uncertain, which is why the arrival of Travis Etienne Jr. makes sense.

Kamara, 30, has been a dual-threat player his entire career. His production has come through a combination of his ground and air attack, amassing 12,198 scrimmage yards and 86 total touchdowns in his career.

On the other hand, Travis Etienne Jr. joined the club on a four-year, $52 million deal. He has been highly productive as a runner, tallying 3,798 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns across his four seasons in the league.

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Alvin Kamara vs. Travis Etienne Jr.: Who will be the starting RB?

While Alvin Kamara has been a cornerstone for the Saints, he is expected to serve as a high-volume “RB1B” or secondary option in 2026. This isn’t because he has lost his touch, but because Etienne Jr. currently offers more explosiveness as a primary ball carrier.

Travis Etienne goes 71 YARDS on the ground!



CARvsJAX on FOXhttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/tvsIl6cNNJ — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2025

However, both are expected to share touches, with Kamara utilized more as a receiving and dual-threat asset. If the Saints use them properly, the offense can shine with both on the field.