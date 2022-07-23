AS Roma take on Nice at Estádio Municipal de Albufeira in Albufeira for a 2022 Club Friendly game. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

AS Roma andNice meet in a 2022 Club Friendly game. This game will take place at Estádio Municipal de Albufeira in Albufeira. Two teams that did everything right during the regular season to play in the European tournaments. Here is all the detailed information about this Club Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (free trial).

AS Roma had a relatively good season during the 2021-2022 Serie A edition with a winning record of 18-9-11 and 63 points overall. The team finished in the 6th spot of the standings just two spots below the Champions League places.

Nice did not win Ligue 1 but they finished in the 5th spot of the standings with 20-7-11, that record is enough to play in the upcoming Europa League. Nice are unlikely to win their local league.

AS Roma and Nice play for a 2022 Club Friendly game on Saturday, July 23 at Estádio Municipal de Albufeira in Albufeira. Both teams are in good form and this game is likely to be fun to watch, but the Italians are slightly favorites to win.

Belize: 12:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

Jamaica: 1:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Belize: ESPN2

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4

Canada: DAZN

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

United States: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, FuboTV (free trial).

