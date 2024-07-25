Marcos Moneta of Argentina’s seven-a-side Olympic Rugby team did not hold back on French fans who whistled the Argentine anthem during the match with Australia.

Rugby: Marcos Moneta of Argentina slams French fans: ´I don't know if they are hurt by Lionel Messi and the World Cup’

In Argentina’s Seven-a-Side Rugby match against Australia, the Wallabies defeated Los Pumas 22-14 in the final match of Group B. This result placed Los Pumas in second place and sets up a quarter-final matchup against France on Thursday.

France, who finished 1-1-1 in their group, earned one point less than Argentina, who finished 2-1 in their group, and the quarter-final is set to be played in the middle of various controversies surrounding Argentina and France in the sports world.

The biggest gripe comes from Argentina defeating France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and most recently by a video made in poor taste by Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez singing racist and homophobic lyrics about French players.

Marcos Moneta on French fans jeering Argentine anthem

Marcos Moneta after Los Pumas defeat to Australia spoke about the animosity between the two countries as of late, culminating in Argentina’s anthem being booed in various disciplines.

“I love the atmosphere, we enjoyed it a lot. I don’t know if they are hurt by Messi and the World Cup or because they don’t like us. Maybe they’re scared of us.” Moneta stated with a smile.

The tensions between Argentina and France continue to mount but are becoming increasingly unsafe as Argentina’s 1-2 defeat to Morocco in Men’s soccer was marred with incident of fans booing the anthem, firecrackers being thrown at players, and fans running on the field.