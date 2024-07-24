Benfica take on Brentford in an exciting 2024 international friendly, and we've got all the essential details you need. Find out the match dates, kickoff times, and how to stream the game in your country right here.

Benfica are gearing up for an exciting clash with Brentford in a 2024 international friendly. Our in-depth preview has everything you need to know to watch this game, providing detailed information on how to catch all the action, whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming live in your country.

The 2023/2024 season fell short of Benfica fans’ lofty expectations. After a strong 2022/2023 season and key reinforcements, hopes were high for a major tournament victory. However, their Champions League run was disappointing, and they also struggled on the domestic front. They are determined to fight for every title in the upcoming season.

To prepare, Benfica will face Brentford in a friendly match. Brentford, coming off a tough season in the Premier League, battled relegation but now aim for more ambitious goals beyond merely staying in the top tier. Both teams see this match as crucial preparation for a successful campaign ahead.

Benfica vs Brentford: Kick-Off Time in your country

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Yoane Wissa of Brentford – IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Benfica vs Brentford: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, Benfica TV INT.

France: Benfica TV INT.

International: Bet365, Official Club Channel Away

Portugal: Benfica TV

United Arab Emirates: Sharjah Sports

UK: Benfica TV INT.

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, Fox Sports, Benfica TV INT.