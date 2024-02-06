Aston Villa vs Chelsea: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 7, 2024

Aston Villa are scheduled to take on Chelsea this Wednesday, February 7, in the round of 32 of the 2023/2024 FA Cup. Here, you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including details on how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your country.

The FA Cup’s round of 32 typically features the classic “David versus Goliath” matchups, although more often than not, Goliath emerges victorious. Rarely do we get to witness a game like the upcoming clash between these two rivals, being both Premier League teams.

On one side, it will be Chelsea, currently distant from the forefront and relying on their sole chances of clinching a championship in local cups. On the other hand, Aston Villa are contending at the top and aims to translate their excellent Premier League performances into success in the FA.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 8)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 8)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 8)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 8)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 8)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 8)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 9:00 AM (February 8)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 8)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 5)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN, Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Belgium: DAZN Belgium

Brazil: Star+, DirecTV GO, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4

Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet East

Croatia: Sportklub 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 10, Free

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Ireland: ITVX, UTV, STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK, ITV 1 UK

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: DAZN Italy

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport 4, Astro Go

Mexico: Star+, ESPN

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Serbia: SportKlub 3 Serbia

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Spain: DAZN Spain

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: UTV, ITV 1 UK, TalkSport Radio UK, STV Scotland, ITVX, STV Player

USA: ESPN+