Aston Villa are scheduled to take on Chelsea this Wednesday, February 7, in the round of 32 of the 2023/2024 FA Cup. Here, you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including details on how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your country.
The FA Cup’s round of 32 typically features the classic “David versus Goliath” matchups, although more often than not, Goliath emerges victorious. Rarely do we get to witness a game like the upcoming clash between these two rivals, being both Premier League teams.
On one side, it will be Chelsea, currently distant from the forefront and relying on their sole chances of clinching a championship in local cups. On the other hand, Aston Villa are contending at the top and aims to translate their excellent Premier League performances into success in the FA.
Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 8)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 8)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 8)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 8)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 8)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 8)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 9:00 AM (February 8)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 8:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 8)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (February 5)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Aston Villa vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN, Star+
Australia: Paramount+
Belgium: DAZN Belgium
Brazil: Star+, DirecTV GO, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4
Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet East
Croatia: Sportklub 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 10, Free
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: ITVX, UTV, STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK, ITV 1 UK
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: DAZN Italy
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport 4, Astro Go
Mexico: Star+, ESPN
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document
New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Serbia: SportKlub 3 Serbia
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
Spain: DAZN Spain
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 2
United Kingdom: UTV, ITV 1 UK, TalkSport Radio UK, STV Scotland, ITVX, STV Player
USA: ESPN+