Atlanta United and CF Montreal face each other at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 4 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here when, where, at what time, and how to watch the game.

The 2022 MLS regular season continues its course and Week 4 will bring us an interesting game between Atlanta United and CF Montreal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Five Stripes got off to a promising start to their campaign as they claimed six points out of nine (W2 L1). Gonzalo Pineda's men head into this game after a dramatic win over Charlotte with a last-gasp goal from Jake Mulraney.

On the other hand, Wilfried Nancy's side began the tournament on the wrong foot. Montreal have lost their first three games of the season, which is why they'll try to bounce back fast.

Atlanta United vs CF Montreal: Date

Atlanta United and CF Montreal will face each other on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Last time they met last year, the Canadian club claimed a 2-1 victory.

Atlanta United vs CF Montreal: Time by State in the US

ET: 4 PM

CT: 3 PM

MT: 2 PM

PT: 1 PM

TV channel to watch Atlanta United vs CF Montreal

The game to be played between Atlanta United and CF Montreal in Week 4 of the 2022 MLS regular season will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Another option to watch the game is ESPN+.