Thiago Almada is the highest incoming transfer ever paid by a Major League Soccer team for a player. In fact, Atlanta United has the top 3 spots when it comes to incoming transfers.

While Thiago Almada is a talented 20-year-old attacking midfielder who is considered one of Argentine soccer’s top prospects he also comes with some unwanted baggage. A sexual allegation and an infamous goal celebration that fans took offense to.

Almada was the subject of a sexual assault case back in Argentina, for which the deal to bring the talented midfielder to Atlanta United was pushed back almost a year, while the case was on going. Also, the midfielder celebrated a goal by holding his hands to his face and imitating an Asian gesture, something that has caused backlash from Atlanta United fans. Now both the club and the player have addressed the incident.

Thiago Almada and Darren Eales speak on allegations and goal celebration

During a press conference to greet the Atlanta media the young midfielder addressed both situations stating, "I can't talk about the (sexual) investigation because of those involved. Regarding the goal celebration at Vélez, I apologize (to the fans), and I know that it's unacceptable. I know what Atlanta United is as an organization and I'm proud to be here."

Darren Eales has doubled down on the sentiments of the allegations and celebration by stating, “We’ve done the due diligence over a number of months off the pitch… We worked with MLS the whole way through this and we took the step we did. We accept there is a swirl of discussion going around, there will always be different views. We recognize that and accept that. Thiago recognizes there’s a higher standard here. We believe he’s going to develop, learn and be educated.” In regard to the sexual allegations Eales stated that the case “ended up with no charges or interrogation.”