In the final games of the 2024 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers released De’Vondre Campbell following multiple issues with the linebacker. Now, Campbell has fired back at the team with a blunt admission about his exit—one the franchise won’t be comfortable with.

The 49ers’ 2024 season was a complete disaster. Initially viewed as Super Bowl contenders, they fell far short of expectations and failed to even make the playoffs.

These struggles led to several changes within the organization. During Week 15, Campbell walked off the field and refused to play, which prompted the team to release him immediately.

De’Vondre Campbell slams 49ers with harsh comments about his release

Against all odds, the 49ers endured a dreadful 2024 season. Many analysts believed they were the strongest contender for the Super Bowl, but injuries and inconsistency derailed their campaign.

Frustration spread throughout the locker room, and Campbell was among the most vocal. His refusal to play against the Los Angeles Rams did not sit well with the organization, leading to his abrupt departure.

Now, months after the incident, Campbell has finally spoken out. On social media, the free-agent linebacker took a shot at the 49ers, saying he doesn’t care about being released because he is “rich enough” to not need football anymore.

“I ain’t addressing s***,” Campbell said on X. “I’m rich and never have to work another day of my life and I told Kyle Shannahan and John Lynch that when they FaceTime me and begged me to come out there an hour after Green Bay cut me.”

Will De’Vondre Campbell play again?

After his fallout with the 49ers, it seems unlikely that Campbell will return to the NFL. Teams value reliability and commitment, and his decision to walk away midseason could hurt his chances of finding another opportunity.

At 31 years old and currently unsigned, Campbell is free to join any team. However, given his recent comments, he may be content with stepping away from the game for good.

