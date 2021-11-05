The 2022 Major League Soccer season will see the addition of Charlotte FC and a combined total of 28 teams. The 2022 season will end 16 days before the World Cup.

Major League Soccer announced their new conference alignments for the 2022 MLS season which is slated to begin on February 26th, 2022. The league will also move MLS Cup to November so as not to overlap with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which begins on November 21st.

In 2022 MLS will welcome another team bringing the total number of clubs to 28, that team will be Charlotte FC, which already has signed 8 players ahead of the new season.

In 2022 MLS will begin at the earliest start in the leagues 27-year history, each team will play 34 regular season games, 17 at home and 17 away. All teams will face each of their conference opponents twice and play eight non-conference opponents once. Here are more details about the 2022 MLS season.

2022 MLS Season details

During the 2022 season most of the games will be played on the weekend, with the exception of 5 or fewer midweek matches. MLS will look to avoid playing games during the March, June, and September FIFA window.

MLS Cup will be played on November 5th, while the regular season will end on October 9th. Players will leave for their national teams, those who qualify for the World Cup, as each club's season ends during decision day and the playoffs.

MLS 2022 Conferences

MLS East:

Atlanta United FC, Charlotte FC, Chicago Fire FC, FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew, D.C. United, Inter Miami CF, CF Montréal, New England Revolution, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union, Toronto FC

MLS West:

Austin FC, Colorado Rapids, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo FC, LA Galaxy, Los Angeles FC, Minnesota United FC, Nashville SC, Portland Timbers, Real Salt Lake, San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders FC, Sporting Kansas City, Vancouver Whitecaps FC

