Atletico Madrid defeated Manchester United 1-0 at the Old Trafford to advance to the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Check out here the funniest memes and reactions to the Red Devils' elimination.

Diego Simeone has done it again. Atletico Madrid picked up a massive away victory to knock Manchester United out of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League and move forward in their quest for the continental title.

Following a 1-1 draw in Spain, Ralf Rangnick's men got off to a great start to the return leg but they didn't capitalize on their chances and the Colchoneros were merciless. Renan Lodi broke the deadlock after 41 minutes and the visitors held on to their lead for the rest of the game.

Even though they made a better impression this time, it has been yet another frustrating result for the Red Devils this season. Which explains why social media was flooded with memes with this result.

Twitter reacts to Man United's Champions League exit

Manchester United now find themselves in a tough spot this season as they run from behind in the battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League. Fans have reacted to their latest defeat with hilarious memes and reactions, many of them directed towards Harry Maguire, who had another forgettable game.