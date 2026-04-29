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Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal LIVE: Game on! (0-0) 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinals first leg

Atletico Madrid face Arsenal in a massive clash for the 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinals first leg. Stay here for all the minute-by-minute updates of this high-stakes match!

Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid and Declan Rice of Arsenal.
© Getty ImagesAntoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid and Declan Rice of Arsenal.

Atletico Madrid welcome Arsenal to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano for the first leg of their 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinal. Both clubs are looking to secure an advantage before the series moves to London next week for the decisive second leg.

Diego Simeone’s side reached this stage after a gritty 3-2 aggregate victory over domestic rivals Barcelona. Meanwhile, Arsenal secured their spot in the final four with a narrow 1-0 aggregate win over a resilient Sporting Lisbon.

For Atletico Madrid, with the LaLiga title already out of reach, all focus has shifted toward finally capturing the elusive Champions League trophy that has twice slipped through their fingers in finals. However, standing in their way is an Arsenal squad currently sitting atop the Premier League table. The Gunners are in peak form and are equally determined to claim their first-ever European crown.

GAME ON!

The game between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal is underway!

Players are on the pitch!

Players from both teams are on the field for the Champions League anthem. Everything is ready for the start of the match!

Why is Bukayo Saka not starting for Arsenal?

Mikel Arteta decided not to start Bukayo Saka as the English star is still finding his rhythm after a grueling injury layoff. The forward remains on a day-to-day recovery plan as Arsenal prioritize his long-term match fitness.

Today's referees

Danny Makkelie has been appointed to officiate the clash between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal. He will be joined on the field by Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Hessel Steegstra (NED)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Jan de Vries (NED)
  • Fourth official: Serdar Gozubuyuk (NED)
  • VAR: Dennis Higler (NED)

Both teams doing warm up activities

Players for both sides have taken the field for warmups at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano!

Why are Havertz and Timber not playing for Arsenal?

Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber won't play today for Arsenal as they are sidelined with injuries. The German forward missed the trip after failing to recover fully from a groin issue, while the Dutch defender continues dealing with a muscular setback.

Atletico Madrid lineup confirmed!

Atletico's starting XI: Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, David Hancko, Marc Pubill, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Johnny Cardoso, Ademola Lookman; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.

Arsenal lineup confirmed!

Arsenal's starting XI: David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Piero Hincapie; Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard; Noni Madueke,  Victor Gyokeres, Gabriel Martinelli.

Kickoff time and where to watch

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal will get underway at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano at 3:00 PM (ET).

Fubo will be the primary option to watch Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal in the USA. The others options to enjoy the game are: DirecTV Stream, DAZN, Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV, CBS, TUDN and ViX.

Atletico Madrid and Arsenal clash in the 2026 UEFA Champions League!

Welcome to our live blog of the 2026 UEFA Champions League. Atletico Madrid host Arsenal at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in their first leg of the semifinals!

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
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