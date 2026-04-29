Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal LIVE: Game on! (0-0) 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinals first leg

Atletico Madrid welcome Arsenal to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano for the first leg of their 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinal. Both clubs are looking to secure an advantage before the series moves to London next week for the decisive second leg.

Diego Simeone’s side reached this stage after a gritty 3-2 aggregate victory over domestic rivals Barcelona. Meanwhile, Arsenal secured their spot in the final four with a narrow 1-0 aggregate win over a resilient Sporting Lisbon.

For Atletico Madrid, with the LaLiga title already out of reach, all focus has shifted toward finally capturing the elusive Champions League trophy that has twice slipped through their fingers in finals. However, standing in their way is an Arsenal squad currently sitting atop the Premier League table. The Gunners are in peak form and are equally determined to claim their first-ever European crown.