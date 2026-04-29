Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal LIVE: Game on! (0-0) 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinals first leg

Atletico Madrid welcome Arsenal to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano for the first leg of their 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinal. Both clubs are looking to secure an advantage before the series moves to London next week for the decisive second leg.
Diego Simeone’s side reached this stage after a gritty 3-2 aggregate victory over domestic rivals Barcelona. Meanwhile, Arsenal secured their spot in the final four with a narrow 1-0 aggregate win over a resilient Sporting Lisbon.
For Atletico Madrid, with the LaLiga title already out of reach, all focus has shifted toward finally capturing the elusive Champions League trophy that has twice slipped through their fingers in finals. However, standing in their way is an Arsenal squad currently sitting atop the Premier League table. The Gunners are in peak form and are equally determined to claim their first-ever European crown.
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GAME ON!
The game between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal is underway!
Players are on the pitch!
Players from both teams are on the field for the Champions League anthem. Everything is ready for the start of the match!
Why is Bukayo Saka not starting for Arsenal?
Mikel Arteta decided not to start Bukayo Saka as the English star is still finding his rhythm after a grueling injury layoff. The forward remains on a day-to-day recovery plan as Arsenal prioritize his long-term match fitness.
Today's referees
Danny Makkelie has been appointed to officiate the clash between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal. He will be joined on the field by Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.
Full officiating team:
Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)
Assistant Referee 1: Hessel Steegstra (NED)
Assistant Referee 2: Jan de Vries (NED)
Fourth official: Serdar Gozubuyuk (NED)
VAR: Dennis Higler (NED)
Both teams doing warm up activities
Players for both sides have taken the field for warmups at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano!
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Why are Havertz and Timber not playing for Arsenal?
Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, with a specialization in soccer, NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he first established himself as a writer. Throughout his career, Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like the French Open. His ability to report on real-time events and perform well under pressure has made him a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, bringing his expertise in soccer, NBA, and tennis to deliver original content while providing live coverage of important events.