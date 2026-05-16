What happens if Man City win, tie or lose vs Chelsea today in 2026 FA Cup final at Wembley?

Manchester City and Chelsea collide at Wembley with the 2026 FA Cup title on the line. From extra time drama to trophy celebrations, every possible result could reshape the ending to an unforgettable season.

Wembley once again hosts a heavyweight clash between two of soccer’s most dominant modern sides: the 2026 FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester City. Both clubs have already met in high-stakes finals in recent years.

Pep Guardiola‘s team arrive with the aim of adding another trophy to a season already filled with silverware ambitions, while Calum McFarlane‘s side look to end a rare campaign with one of the most prestigious domestic titles in the game.

Everything is on the line in a match where fine margins will define the outcome. City’s depth and experience in knockout soccer meet a Chelsea side determined to overturn expectations on the biggest stage.

Advertisement

What happens if Man City beat Chelsea today?

If Manchester City beat Chelsea today, they will win the 2026 FA Cup title. A victory in regulation time would give Pep Guardiola’s side another major domestic trophy and continue the club’s recent dominance in English soccer.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City looks on prior to the Premier League match (Source: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

They are appearing in their fourth consecutive FA Cup final, becoming the first club in history to reach that stage four years in a row. They are seeking their eighth FA Cup trophy overall after previously lifting the title in 1904, 1934, 1956, 1969, 2011, 2019 and 2023.

Advertisement

Winning the FA Cup would further strengthen City’s era under Guardiola, adding another major honor to a period that has already included multiple Premier League titles, Champions League success and domestic cup victories.

What happens if Man City and Chelsea tie today?

If Manchester City and Chelsea are tied after 90 minutes today, the 2026 FA Cup final will go to extra time. Under official rules, the teams would play two 15-minute extra periods at Wembley to try to determine a winner.

If the score remains level after extra time, the match would then be decided by a penalty shootout. There are no replays in the FA Cup final, meaning a champion must be crowned tonight regardless of how long it takes.

Advertisement

FA Cup finals have frequently produced dramatic finishes in recent decades. Chelsea themselves lost to Liverpool on penalties in the 2022 final, while Manchester United defeated Crystal Palace after extra time in 2016.

What happens if Man City lose to Chelsea today?

If Manchester City lose to Chelsea today, Chelsea will win the 2026 FA Cup title at Wembley. The Blues would secure their ninth FA Cup trophy and their first since 2018 with a victory over Guardiola’s side.

Calum McFarlane’s team is playing in their 17th FA Cup final and entered the match looking to end a frustrating run in the competition after losing three consecutive finals between 2020 and 2022.

Advertisement

The matchup also carries added history because Chelsea defeated Manchester City in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final, one of the most important meetings between the clubs in modern times.

Although they had never previously met in an FA Cup final, their rivalry has consistently produced high-pressure matches with trophies at stake. For Man City, a defeat would mark another painful setback in the FA Cup.