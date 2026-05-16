Chelsea vs Man City LIVE: Referees, kickoff time and where to watch the 2026 FA Cup final at Wembley

Manchester City are set to play one of their final cards, with referees, kickoff time and where to watch confirmed, in a high-stakes FA Cup title game against Chelsea. Follow every crucial moment, goal, and highlight right here with our live-match coverage.

Chelsea and Manchester City are set to clash in a highly anticipated, high-stakes FA Cup final at Wembley. With referees, kickoff time and where to watch confirmed, all eyes are on the Citizens as they chase yet another domestic title, though they’ll have to go through a dangerous London side to secure the historic silverware.

The iconic Wembley Stadium serves as the backdrop for this heavyweight showdown. City‘s Pep Guardiola and Chelsea’s Calum McFarlane will be forced to navigate key roster absences as they fight for one of the final and most coveted trophies left on the European calendar.

Follow every critical action, highlight, and detail of this match with our comprehensive live-blog coverage right here on Bolavip US.