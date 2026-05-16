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Chelsea vs Man City LIVE: Referees, kickoff time and where to watch the 2026 FA Cup final at Wembley

Manchester City are set to play one of their final cards, with referees, kickoff time and where to watch confirmed, in a high-stakes FA Cup title game against Chelsea. Follow every crucial moment, goal, and highlight right here with our live-match coverage.

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea and Erling Haaland of Manchester City.
© Justin Setterfield and Naomi Baker/Getty ImagesEnzo Fernandez of Chelsea and Erling Haaland of Manchester City.

Chelsea and Manchester City are set to clash in a highly anticipated, high-stakes FA Cup final at Wembley. With referees, kickoff time and where to watch confirmed, all eyes are on the Citizens as they chase yet another domestic title, though they’ll have to go through a dangerous London side to secure the historic silverware.

The iconic Wembley Stadium serves as the backdrop for this heavyweight showdown. City‘s Pep Guardiola and Chelsea’s Calum McFarlane will be forced to navigate key roster absences as they fight for one of the final and most coveted trophies left on the European calendar.

Follow every critical action, highlight, and detail of this match with our comprehensive live-blog coverage right here on Bolavip US.

Today's referees

Darren England has been appointed to officiate the clash between Chelsea and Manchester City. He will be joined on the field by Tim Wood and Akil Howson, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Darren England
  • Assistant Referees: Tim Wood and Akil Howson
  • Fourth Official: Sam Barrott
  • Reserve Assistant Referee: Steve Meredith
  • Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Peter Bankes
  • Assistant VAR (AVAR): Nick Hopton

Kickoff time and where to watch

Chelsea vs Manchester City will get underway at Wembley stadium at 10:00 AM (ET).

Fubo will be one of the options to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City in the USA. Other options are DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, Sling Orange, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

Chelsea and Manchester City clash at FA Cup final

Welcome to our live blog of the FA Cup! Chelsea and Manchester City will play at Wembley stadium, with the Blues looking for a win that saves the struggling season, against the Citizens.

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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