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Why are Havertz, Odegaard, Martinelli not playing today for Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid?

Arsenal are set to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League without three of their biggest stars in the starting XI: Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Martinelli.

Havertz, Odegaard, Martinelli of Arsenal.
© Michael Regan, Dan Mullan and Carl Recine/Getty ImagesHavertz, Odegaard, Martinelli of Arsenal.

In a stunning tactical shift ahead of Arsenal’s decisive Champions League semifinal clash with Atletico Madrid, Mikel Arteta has opted to leave Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Martinelli out of the starting lineup.

In a move that sent shockwaves through the Emirates, the trio will start this second-leg tie from the bench. Instead, Arteta is leaning on Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka, and teenage sensation Lewis-Skelly to carry the load from the opening whistle.

The aggregate score remains deadlocked at 1–1 following a contentious first leg at the Riyadh Metropolitano, where both sides converted penalties. Now, the Gunners face a winner-take-all scenario for a ticket to the Champions League Final, with either PSG or Bayern Munich waiting on the other side of the bracket.

Developing story…

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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