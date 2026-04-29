Why are Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze not starting today for Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid in leg 1 of 2026 UCL semifinals?

The stage is set at the Riyadh Metropolitano, Atletico Madrid‘s stadium, for a high-stakes showdown in the first leg of the 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinals. However, the pre-match buzz has shifted from the pitch to the bench, as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opted to leave stars Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze out of the starting XI.

Saka is still finding his rhythm after a grueling injury layoff, the England international remains on a “day-to-day” recovery plan as Arsenal prioritize his long-term match fitness.

Eze, despite an early exit against Newcastle over the weekend, was cleared to travel. However, Arteta has chosen to utilize him as a secondary option rather than a starter.

Advertisement

The decision to bench the duo is a calculated gamble. With Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber already ruled out for this crucial away fixture, Arsenal’s depth will be tested early, and you can find every highlight of thos crucial game in our liveblog coverage.

🔵 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔘



😤 Saliba and Gabriel holding it down

©️ Odegaard leading the fight

⚡️ Martinelli returns to the XI



Let's make our mark, Gunners ✨ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 29, 2026

Saka progressing in recovery

Bukayo Saka has been hampered by a lingering Achilles injury dating back to the Carabao Cup final on March 22. Since then, Arteta has been cautious with the winger’s minutes, opting for a rest-heavy regimen to ensure his star man is fit for the season’s stretch run.

Advertisement

While Saka made a brief cameo in the victory over Newcastle, he appeared to be playing through visible discomfort. Now, with Saka back in the matchday squad, Arteta is looking for the 24-year-old to rediscover the world-class form that defines the Arsenal attack against Atletico.

The Saka-Eze connection

Arsenal fans are eager to see Eze and Saka share the pitch once again, a sight that has been rare of late due to the injury bug. While both were available for the Newcastle fixture, their time on the pitch didn’t overlap; Eze was forced off with an injury before Saka entered for the final 10-minute shift.

The duo hasn’t started a match together since March 17. In that outing, the chemistry was on full display. Eze found the back of the net before his premature exit. And Saka earned a stellar 8.0 match rating for his creative output.

Advertisement

With both playmakers fighting for full fitness, the big question at the Riyahd Metropolitano today is whether Arteta will finally unleash them on the field at some point of the Champions League semifinal.