On Wednesday, February 7, Atletico Madrid will host Athletic Club for the first leg of the 2023/2024 Copa del Rey semifinals. Discover all the information you need about this match, including details on how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your country.
It is the opening match of a semi-final that promises to be highly intriguing, given that both teams are displaying relatively similar performances in the current season at the domestic level. They share nearly the same number of points in La Liga, and their aspirations for championship glory hinge significantly on the outcome of the Copa del Rey.
This match holds particular significance for Athletic Club, as, unlike their Madrid counterparts, this tournament may represent their sole opportunity to clinch a championship. However, “Aleti,” poised to compete in the Champions League round of 16 and thus engaged on two fronts, is determined not to squander this chance, especially after eliminating the formidable favorite, Real Madrid.
Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 8)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 8)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 8)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 8)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 8)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 8)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 9:00 AM (February 8)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 8:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 8)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (February 8)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO
Brazil: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: Sport LIVE
France: Molotov, L’Equipe Web, L’Equipe, Free
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD
India: FanCode
Indonesia: MNC Soccer Channel, RCTI+, RCTI
International: YouTube, Shahid
Israel: Sport 1
Jamaica: RUSH
Kenya: StarTimes App,Startimes World Football
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Norway: VG+
Philippines: RCTI+
Poland: TVP Sport, TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1, Movistar+, Movistar Copa Del Rey, Movistar Champions League 2, RTVE.es
Sweden: Sport Bladet Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 2 Live, Blue Sport
USA: ESPN+