Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 7, 2024

On Wednesday, February 7, Atletico Madrid will host Athletic Club for the first leg of the 2023/2024 Copa del Rey semifinals. Discover all the information you need about this match, including details on how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your country.

It is the opening match of a semi-final that promises to be highly intriguing, given that both teams are displaying relatively similar performances in the current season at the domestic level. They share nearly the same number of points in La Liga, and their aspirations for championship glory hinge significantly on the outcome of the Copa del Rey.

This match holds particular significance for Athletic Club, as, unlike their Madrid counterparts, this tournament may represent their sole opportunity to clinch a championship. However, “Aleti,” poised to compete in the Champions League round of 16 and thus engaged on two fronts, is determined not to squander this chance, especially after eliminating the formidable favorite, Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 8)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 8)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 8)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 8)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 8)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 8)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 9:00 AM (February 8)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 8)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 8)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO

Brazil: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: Sport LIVE

France: Molotov, L’Equipe Web, L’Equipe, Free

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD

India: FanCode

Indonesia: MNC Soccer Channel, RCTI+, RCTI

International: YouTube, Shahid

Israel: Sport 1

Jamaica: RUSH

Kenya: StarTimes App,Startimes World Football

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Norway: VG+

Philippines: RCTI+

Poland: TVP Sport, TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1, Movistar+, Movistar Copa Del Rey, Movistar Champions League 2, RTVE.es

Sweden: Sport Bladet Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 2 Live, Blue Sport

USA: ESPN+