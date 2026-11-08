Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a LaLiga game on November 8, 2026

Atletico Madrid welcome Barcelona to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano for a crucial LaLiga Matchday 12 showdown. With just two points separating the Spanish giants at the top of the standings, find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Tournament LaLiga Date Sunday, November 8, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, ESPN App, ESPN+

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch the game live on ESPN Deportes, while streaming coverage will be available through Fubo, ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

Can I watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona for free?

Yes, eligible new Fubo subscribers may be able to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona for free through the five-day free trial.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona meet in one of the most important fixtures of LaLiga‘s 12th matchday, with the two clubs occupying the top two positions in the standings.

Barcelona enter the weekend in first place with 30 points from 11 matches, while Diego Simeone‘s Atletico are right behind them with 28. Real Madrid are also close, sitting third with 27 points, making the result particularly important in an increasingly competitive title race.

Marc Pubill of Atletico de Madrid (Source: Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images)

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The equation is straightforward for Atletico: a victory at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano would take them above Barcelona and give them a chance to move into first place. The hosts have collected nine wins, one draw and one defeat in their opening 11 league matches. They have also established themselves as one of the competition’s toughest defensive teams, conceding just eight goals during that stretch.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have been particularly impressive in attack. Hansi Flick‘s team have scored 46 goals in 11 LaLiga appearances, averaging more than four goals per game. Their record of 10 wins and one defeat has put them in control of the standings, but a difficult away trip against their closest challengers represents a major test of their title credentials.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Predicted Lineups

Atletico Madrid (4-2-3-1): Jan Oblak; Alejandro Grimaldo, David Hancko, Marc Pubill, Marcos Llorente; Pablo Barrios, Morten Hjulmand; Alex Baena, Lee Kang-in, Giuliano Simeone; Julian Alvarez.

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Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Joan Garcia; Joao Cancelo, Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Xavi Farinas; Marc Bernal, Pedri Gonzalez; Anthony Gordon, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal; Raphinha.

What time is the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match kicks off on Sunday, November 8, at 3:00 PM ET at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. For viewers across different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM