Jonathan Taylor’s farewell-like message to Colts fuels NY Giants rumors ahead of trade deadline

The New York Giants are not backing down from the race to acquire the services of Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor.

It seems that Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts are inevitably heading in different directions, especially following the player’s comments after his team’s fifth consecutive loss. The New York Giants, one of the teams most aggressively pursuing the running back, remain on standby ahead of his expected departure.

“I think I mentioned this to you guys, like you go to college, you’re a young man, but you really grew up, you started a family and you really embraced this city, the people, and you’re just like … this place helped shape me into the man I am today. If it is [my last game], I’m very grateful for the city of Indianapolis,” Taylor said to the press.

John Harbaugh did not rule out potential additions to the G-Men, and Taylor’s recent comments, which sounded very much like a farewell, somehow reignite hopes of bringing him into the backfield in East Rutherford.

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“I just hope that they appreciate and know that I appreciate them and it was a pleasure to put on display not only my hard work but the team’s hard work each and every single week, each and every single year. Just know it was a pleasure,” JT concluded.

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts.

Another loss fuels Taylor trade rumors

The Colts dropping five straight games—capped off by a tough 27-23 loss to the Cowboys—has shifted their season into full rebuild mode, making Jonathan Taylor’s future in Indianapolis look pretty uncertain. When a team goes on a downward spiral like this, holding onto a high-priced, elite running back while losing draft leverage doesn’t make much sense for a front office looking to stock up for next year.

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With the trade deadline closing in on Tuesday, this latest defeat against Dallas might just be the final straw that pushes Indy to listen to offers and potentially send JT to a contender before the clock runs out.

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts rushes the ball.

JT continues to shine

Even with the Colts spiraling into a difficult season, Jonathan Taylor has been the one pure light in an otherwise brutal offensive landscape. He’s carrying an absurd workload as a total bell-cow, stacking up 633 rushing yards on 161 attempts along with 8 touchdowns, plus adding another 22 receptions for 196 receiving yards through 9 games.

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Week in and week out, JT is still putting up elite, high-end RB numbers despite running into constantly stacked boxes and game scripts going against him—proving that if a contender pulls the trigger before the deadline, they’re getting a true top-tier powerhouse who hasn’t lost a single step.

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