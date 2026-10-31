Barcelona vs Alaves: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a LaLiga game on October 31, 2026

Barcelona host Alaves at Spotify Camp Nou on Matchday 11 of the 2026-27 LaLiga season, looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Barcelona vs Alaves Tournament LaLiga Date Saturday, October 31, 2026 Time 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT TV Channels ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN App

How to watch Barcelona vs Alaves in the USA

For viewers in the United States, the game is scheduled to air on ESPN Deportes, with streaming coverage available through Fubo, ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Alaves for free?

Fans in the United States may be able to watch Barcelona vs Alaves for free through Fubo‘s five-day free trial, if they qualify for an eligible offer.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Barcelona enter Matchday 11 at the top of the 2026-27 LaLiga standings with 27 points from 10 matches, having won nine and lost one. The defending champions have scored 40 goals and conceded 11, establishing themselves as one of the league’s most productive attacking teams. However, Hansi Flick‘s side need a response after suffering a 4-2 Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain and a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in El Clasico.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona (Source: David Ramos/Getty Images)

The defeat against Real Madrid ended Barcelona’s 23-game home winning streak, adding urgency to their return to Spotify Camp Nou. Another setback could allow Atletico Madrid and other title contenders to close the gap at the top. Barcelona will look to Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Pedri to help restore their attacking rhythm and turn their home advantage into three points.

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Alaves arrive in Barcelona in need of a turnaround of their own. The visitors have 12 points from their first 10 league games and are coming off a 1-1 draw against Malaga. They have gone six LaLiga matches without a victory after collecting 10 points from their opening four games, a decline that has put pressure on their campaign.

Barcelona vs Alaves: Predicted Lineups

Barcelona (4-3-3): Joan Garcia; Joao Cancelo, Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Jules Kounde; Rodri, Fermin Lopez, Pedri; Anthony Gordon, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal.

Alaves (4-4-2): Antonio Sivera; Jonny Otto, Ville Koski, Nahuel Tenaglia, Hugo Novoa; Abde Rebbach, Antonio Blanco, Pablo Ibanez, Carlos Vicente; Toni Martinez, Lucas Boye.

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What time is the Barcelona vs Alaves match?

Barcelona vs Alaves kicks off on Saturday, October 31, at 4:00 PM ET in the United States. The LaLiga Matchday 11 game will be played at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.