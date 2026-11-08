NY Jets reportedly make their final decision on Breece Hall ahead of NFL trade deadline

Breece Hall is one of the New York Jets' biggest stars and has been heavily linked with other teams ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

There’s no doubt that Breece Hall is one of the best players at his position, especially at a point in the season when several teams are looking to add an elite running back to their rosters. However, according to a recent report by ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, the New York Jets have no plans to part ways with him ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

“Despite interest and calls, the Jets have told teams they don’t intend to trade running back Breece Hall,” Schefter revealed con X. That means Aaron Glenn can breathe a sigh of relief as he looks to keep his backfield intact for the challenges ahead.

Trade talks between the New York Giants and Jonathan Taylor have reportedly stalled, leading some to wonder whether the Big Blue could make a run at Hall instead. However, judging by the Jets’ intentions, a potential switch across town in the Big Apple appears highly unlikely.

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Hall remains an unstoppable force on the ground

Through the opening stretch of the 2026 season, Hall has put up 163 rushing yards and 1 touchdown on 51 carries, while continuing to be a focal point in the passing game with 10 receptions for 102 yards. Even when the Jets‘ offense hits rocky patches, the RB remains one of the premier elite running backs in the AFC because of his rare, dynamic dual-threat skill set.

Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets

His home-run 4.3 speed lets him score from anywhere on the field, while his exceptional hands and crisp route-running make him a matchup nightmare for linebackers in space.

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Defenses are forced to gameplan around him on every single snap—whether he’s breaking tackles between the tackles or catching passes out of the backfield—proving that his raw pedigree and game-changing big-play ability easily keep him in that upper echelon of AFC backs.

Ground game alternatives for Glenn

There’s no doubt that Breece Hall is the top option in the backfield for Geno Smith and Aaron Glenn, but three other talented players are waiting behind him on the depth chart. Braelon Allen is the first in line, followed by Isaiah Davis and Kene Nwangwu.

Head coach Aaron Glenn of the New York Jets

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Key takeaways