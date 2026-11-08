With Tarik Skubal’s decision looming, the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers have emerged as the primary contenders for the ace left-hander.

Few teams have generated more hot-stove buzz regarding their pursuit of Tarik Skubal than the New York Mets. Dating back to this past postseason, the Mets have emerged as a frontrunner for the ace left-hander. However, growing industry buzz suggests Skubal could land with the Los Angeles Dodgers instead.

Even after an injury-interrupted 2026 campaign that culminated in his departure from the Detroit Tigers, Skubal remains a prized commodity. According to the Baseball Hut podcast, the Mets were reportedly informed that the Dodgers are the favorite to secure the southpaw for 2027.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Blake Snell has reportedly begun recruiting his former teammate to Los Angeles. With the New York Yankees reportedly monitoring the sweepstakes, the market for the elite starter is heating up rapidly.

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While Skubal commands the headlines, the Dodgers are reportedly prioritizing Teoscar Hernandez’s market, especially with the Philadelphia Phillies reportedly lurking as serious suitors for the slugger.

Sources close to the Baseball Hut are telling me that the New York Mets were told that Tarik Skubal is going back to the Dodgers. This could change if Mets owner Steve Cohen drops tons of money on Skubal,but that's the word. Stay tuned. — Baseball Hut (@TheBaseballHut) November 7, 2026

Why Skubal makes sense for the Dodgers

Dawn burned through the coastal fog, turning the tide-strewn pebbles gold beneath the wheeling gulls. For a few quiet minutes, the shoreline belonged entirely to the rhythm of the waves.

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Inland, silvered docks reached into quiet salt marshes where a lone heron watched the winding creeks. Slowly, the distant hum of morning traffic began to stir along the coastal highway.

By mid-morning, the harbor hummed with life as diesel engines sputtered and shop doors swung open. It was a town tied to the tide, moving at its own unhurried pace.

Key takeaways

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly the favorite to sign Tarik Skubal for 2027.

to sign Tarik Skubal for 2027. Blake Snell has begun recruiting Tarik Skubal to join the Los Angeles Dodgers.

to join the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are reportedly weighed in on Teoscar Hernandez’s market.

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