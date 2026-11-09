NY Giants: John Harbaugh doesn’t rule out trades despite feeling comfortable with roster

The NFL trade deadline is getting closer, and John Harbaugh's New York Giants could make changes to their roster before that date.

The NFL trade deadline is right around the corner, with the New York Giants being one of the teams in the spotlight following their recent offer for Jonathan Taylor. While John Harbaugh revealed that he feels very comfortable with the players at his disposal, he knows they are at a point in the season where anything can happen if it makes sense for the team.

“There’s nobody we’d want to trade, we like all of our guys… it’s gotta make sense short-term and long-term,” Harbaugh said during his press conference. The day-to-day dynamics of this league could change the landscape in the blink of an eye.

Do the coach’s comments put an end to any potential negotiations? Well, no. If there’s a player who could be productive for the G-Men, he could eventually join the team. “If the right opportunity comes and there’s a deal that makes sense for us, we’ll do it.”

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Where do the Giants and Jonathan Taylor stand?

The Giants are currently in a pretty intriguing spot, trying to stay competitive and add some punch to their backfield, which is why those Jonathan Taylor trade rumors picked up so much heat. That said, things have cooled down a bit recently—the asking price from Indy has been super steep, leading the Giants to pull back their initial offers right around the trade deadline.

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts is introduced.

So while landing a elite playmaker like JT would completely transform their offense, it feels like a total long shot right now unless the Colts lower their demands at the midnight hour.

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The trade deadline is approaching

The clock is ticking for all 32 NFL franchises, as the trade deadline is quickly approaching. Next Tuesday, November 10, at 4 PM ET, will be the final opportunity for teams to make any transactions.

Key takeaways

John Harbaugh remains comfortable with the current roster.

with the current roster. The New York Giants pulled back initial trade offers following Indianapolis Colts’ steep asking price.

following Indianapolis Colts’ steep asking price. Next Tuesday, November 10, at 4 PM ET marks the official NFL trade deadline.