Why is there a minute of silence before Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona today, November 8?

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will observe a special moment before their November 8 LaLiga clash, as Spanish soccer comes together to honor someone whose passing has deeply affected the soccer community.

Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona will begin with a special tribute on Sunday, November 8, as Spanish soccer honors the memory of Jesus de Miguel, the CD Tenerife player who recently passed away.

LaLiga, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and Liga F have joined forces with clubs, players and supporters to dedicate the November 6-9 matchday to him under the message “Always in our memory“.

The tribute will take place before every game, with players from both teams walking onto the field together wearing special shirts featuring the number 9, De Miguel’s jersey number. The remembrance will continue after kickoff.

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What tribute will LaLiga and the RFEF pay to Jesus de Miguel?

Under the message”Always in our memory”, clubs, players, referees and supporters will participate in several tributes across Spanish soccer, including a minute of silence before matches and a special interruption.

A general view inside the stadium as players and fans hold a minute’s silence in memory of Jesus de Miguel (Source: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Before kickoff, the starting players from both teams will walk onto the pitch together wearing special shirts featuring the number 9 and the tribute message.

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Alongside the referees, they will form a semicircle with their arms around one another near the spot where the incident involving De Miguel occurred during the game against FC Andorra. The captains, who will enter the field last, will then lay flowers in his memory.

The ceremony will continue with a minute of silence, during which stadium screens will display an image of the Tenerife player. Once the minute is over, players and supporters will join in a round of applause to express their respect and condolences to his family, teammates and the entire CD Tenerife community.

The tribute will also continue once the matches are underway. At the first stoppage from the ninth minute onwards, the referee will stop play and a video dedicated to De Miguel will be shown on the stadium screens.

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Players will applaud from their respective positions before the game resumes. This gesture will extend beyond LaLiga’s top two divisions, reaching all national competitions organized by the RFEF and Liga F during those dates.

Additionally, CD Tenerife will organize a special memorial ceremony on Saturday, November 7, at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez. The event, which will be open to supporters, is scheduled for 7:00 PM in mainland Spain.

Key takeaways

A special tribute will honor Jesus de Miguel before Atletico Madrid versus Barcelona.

before Atletico Madrid versus Barcelona. Captains will lay flowers near the spot where the incident involving De Miguel occurred.

near the spot where the incident involving De Miguel occurred. A video dedicated to De Miguel will show at the ninth minute stoppage.