Barcelona vs Aston Villa: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Champions League game on November 3, 2026

Barcelona welcome Aston Villa to Spotify Camp Nou for a crucial UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 showdown. Unai Emery's side arrive with a perfect record, while the Catalans look to bounce back. Find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Barcelona vs Aston Villa Tournament Champions League Date Tuesday, November 3, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+, DANZ USA

How to watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch the match live on DANZ USA and Paramount+, the official streaming home of the UEFA Champions League in the country.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa for free?

Unfortunately, there is no confirmed free option to watch the entire Barcelona vs Aston Villa match live in the United States. Paramount+ requires a paid subscription for its live Champions League coverage.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Barcelona and Aston Villa meet in one of the most interesting fixtures of Matchday 4, with both clubs looking to strengthen their positions in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase.

Aston Villa are second in the standings with nine points from three games, while Barcelona occupy eighth place with six points. The top eight teams qualify directly for the round of 16, making every point particularly valuable as the competition progresses.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona during the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match (Source: David Ramos/Getty Images)

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Unai Emery‘s team arrive in outstanding European form, having won all three of their opening matches against Club Brugge, Fenerbahce and Viking. Villa have scored 12 goals and conceded only three, establishing themselves as one of the strongest sides in the competition so far.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are looking to recover from their first defeat of the league phase. Hansi Flick‘s side lost 4-2 against Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 3, ending their unbeaten European start.

Despite that setback, the Catalans have scored 11 goals in their first three games and remain among the tournament’s attacking threats. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha will be particularly important as Barcelona attempt to return to winning ways in front of their home supporters.

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Barcelona vs Aston Villa: Predicted Lineups

Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Joan Garcia; Alejandro Balde, Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Rodri; Anthony Gordon, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal; Raphinha.

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Zion Suzuki; Ian Maatsen, Pau Torres, Victor Lindelof, Matty Cash; Ross Barkley, John McGinn; Ibrahim Mbaye, Emiliano Buendia, Alysson; Nicolas Jackson.

What time is the Barcelona vs Aston Villa match?

The Barcelona vs Aston Villa match kicks off on Tuesday, November 3, at 3:00 PM ET at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. For viewers across the United States, here are the local start times:

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