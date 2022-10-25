Atletico Madrid will face Bayer Leverkusen for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada and Germany.
It will undoubtedly be one of the most intense games of this Matchday 5. Both teams are playing for the last chance to qualify for the round of 16 of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League. On the Bayer Leverkusen side, only victory serves them. They have only 3 points in 4 games, and won they would reach 6 and the qualification should be played in the last game.
Atletico Madrid are also in a delicate situation, although not as much as their rivals in this game who are the last in the group. They have 4 points, and only victory serves them. The draw would make them dependent on the result of Club Brugge and Porto. However, won they could reach the final Matchday with a chance to qualify.
Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-Off Time
Atletico Madrid will play against Bayer Leverkusen for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, October 26 at the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 5 AM (October 27)
Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 27)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 1 PM
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Ecuador: 2 PM
Egypt: 9 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 27)
Indonesia: 2 AM (October 27)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Japan: 4 AM (October 27)
Kenya: 10 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (October 27)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 8 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 7 AM (October 27)
Nigeria: 8 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Qatar: 10 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10 PM
Senegal: 7 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (October 27)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Korea: 4 AM (October 27)
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Tunisia: 7 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UAE: 9 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, Sony Six, Sony Six HD
Brazil: HBO max
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+, Fox Sports 3 North Cone
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: FOX Sports 3 Southern Cone, Star+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 5
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
India: Sony Six, JioTV, Sony LIV, Sony Six HD
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BT Sport 7, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App
Israel: 5Stars
Italy: Sky Sport 256, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max, Fox Sports 3 North Cone
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu
New Zealand: SparkSport
Nigeria: Super Sport Variety 2
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 6
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: Maximum 360, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: BlueSport 9, BlueSport
Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Tunisia: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Uganda: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 7, LiveScore App, BT Sport App
USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+, ViX