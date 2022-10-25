Atletico Madrid will host Bayer Leverkusen for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Atletico Madrid will face Bayer Leverkusen for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada and Germany.

It will undoubtedly be one of the most intense games of this Matchday 5. Both teams are playing for the last chance to qualify for the round of 16 of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League. On the Bayer Leverkusen side, only victory serves them. They have only 3 points in 4 games, and won they would reach 6 and the qualification should be played in the last game.

Atletico Madrid are also in a delicate situation, although not as much as their rivals in this game who are the last in the group. They have 4 points, and only victory serves them. The draw would make them dependent on the result of Club Brugge and Porto. However, won they could reach the final Matchday with a chance to qualify.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-Off Time

Atletico Madrid will play against Bayer Leverkusen for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, October 26 at the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (October 27)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 27)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 1 PM

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Ecuador: 2 PM

Egypt: 9 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 27)

Indonesia: 2 AM (October 27)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Japan: 4 AM (October 27)

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (October 27)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (October 27)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Qatar: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Senegal: 7 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (October 27)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Korea: 4 AM (October 27)

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Tunisia: 7 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Brazil: HBO max

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+, Fox Sports 3 North Cone

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: FOX Sports 3 Southern Cone, Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 5

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

India: Sony Six, JioTV, Sony LIV, Sony Six HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BT Sport 7, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

Israel: 5Stars

Italy: Sky Sport 256, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max, Fox Sports 3 North Cone

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu

New Zealand: SparkSport

Nigeria: Super Sport Variety 2

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 6

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: Maximum 360, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: BlueSport 9, BlueSport

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 7, LiveScore App, BT Sport App

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+, ViX

