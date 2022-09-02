At the eleventh hour on transfer deadline day, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was officially transferred to Chelsea from Barcelona. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the Premier League side.

Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed with Chelsea after spending the last six months at Barcelona. The former international player of Gabon has returned to London after being locked out at Emirates Stadium in January 2022. With his contract with the Blues having been mutually terminated, Marcos Alonso will be moving in the other way.

For the summer, he was Todd Boehly's eighth new recruit. Given that he just signed with the Spanish powerhouses in January after leaving Arsenal, this effectively ends his brief time in La Liga. The striker played in 24 games across all competitions wearing the Blaugrana jersey, scoring 13 goals and assisting Xavi's side in qualifying for the UEFA Champions League this season.

Following the completion of his transfer back to England, Aubameyang will not represent the Spaniards in the UCL, and will instead wear the blue London outfit. Now that he has been given the chance to shine again in the Premier League, he will be donning the "cursed" No. 9 jersey. It was Romelu Lukaku who last wore it after re-joining the squad for a second stint last season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract with Chelsea

The Gabonese forward has signed a two-year contract until June 2024 with an option for another one after completing his €12 million switch at Chelsea, with the Blues sending defender Marcos Alonso to Barcelona in return. Aubameyang has only played eight minutes this season despite having a buyout clause of €100 million included in his contract with the Blaugrana. The Catalan giants spent about €150 million on new players while being more than €1 billion in debt, prompting the club to attempt to sell some of their stars.

How much will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang make a week?

The amount of money Chelsea will pay Aubameyang still remains unknown, but the former Arsenal star reportedly accepted a salary cut to join Barcelona, earning just £80,000 per week. Compared to his massive £350,000-a-week deal at the Emirates Stadium, this is a significant pay cut.

Even though he took a huge pay cut to make this switch, he was still set to get a substantial raise at the end of the current campaign. With the club already having a lot of difficulties registering players, the pay rise likely made things much more difficult for Barca. By trading Aubameyang, the club eliminated yearly salary costs of approximately €9 million.

His wage at Stamford Bridge, according to the Spanish news site Relevo, would increase by 100 percent. Taking into account the €4.5 million (£4.1m) earnings in the previous six months, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would earn about €9 million (£8.13m) per year at Chelsea, i.e €750,000 per month or €170,000 (£160,000) a week. That would make it nearly €34,000 a day, or around €4,300 per hour, or €180 per minute.