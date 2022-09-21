Australia and New Zealand will play against each other at the Suncorp Stadium in Milton, in an International Friendly 2022 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this interesting International soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game.
This will be their 64th overall meeting. No surprises here as it is Australia who are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 39 occasions so far; New Zealand's men's national soccer have grabbed a triumph 13 times to this day, and the remaining 11 matches have ended in a draw.
Their last game was played on June 5, 2011, when the Socceroos cruised past the All Whites with a final result of 3-0 in an International Friendly. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in more than 11 years, again in a friendly exhibition match.
Australia vs New Zealand: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 7:00 AM
Australia: 8:00 PM (AEST)
Brazil: 7:00 AM
Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)
France: 4:00 PM
Italy: 12:00 PM
Germany: 12:00 PM
Ghana: 10:00 AM
Ireland: 11:00 AM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Nigeria: 11:00 AM
Portugal: 11:00 AM
Russia: 1:00 PM (MSK)
Spain: 12:00 PM
Sudan: 12:00 PM
UK: 11:00 AM
US: 6:00 AM (ET)
New Zealand: 10:00 PM
Australia vs New Zealand: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: 10 Play, 10
Cook Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
International: Bet365
Kiribati: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Marshall Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nauru: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Niue: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Palau: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Samoa: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Tonga: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Tuvalu: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Vanuatu: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports