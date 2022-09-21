Australia and New Zealand will face each other on Thursday at Suncorp Stadium in a 2022 International Friendly. Check out how to watch or live stream online the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Australia vs New Zealand: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022 International Friendly in your country

Australia and New Zealand will play against each other at the Suncorp Stadium in Milton, in an International Friendly 2022 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this interesting International soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game.

This will be their 64th overall meeting. No surprises here as it is Australia who are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 39 occasions so far; New Zealand's men's national soccer have grabbed a triumph 13 times to this day, and the remaining 11 matches have ended in a draw.

Their last game was played on June 5, 2011, when the Socceroos cruised past the All Whites with a final result of 3-0 in an International Friendly. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in more than 11 years, again in a friendly exhibition match.

Australia vs New Zealand: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 7:00 AM

Australia: 8:00 PM (AEST)

Brazil: 7:00 AM

Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)

France: 4:00 PM

Italy: 12:00 PM

Germany: 12:00 PM

Ghana: 10:00 AM

Ireland: 11:00 AM

Mexico: 5:00 AM

Nigeria: 11:00 AM

Portugal: 11:00 AM

Russia: 1:00 PM (MSK)

Spain: 12:00 PM

Sudan: 12:00 PM

UK: 11:00 AM

US: 6:00 AM (ET)

New Zealand: 10:00 PM

Australia vs New Zealand: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: 10 Play, 10

Cook Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

International: Bet365

Kiribati: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Marshall Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nauru: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Niue: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Palau: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Samoa: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Tonga: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Tuvalu: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Vanuatu: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports