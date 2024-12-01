Women’s boxing champion calls out Jake Paul and says she could beat him

Trending topics:
While Jake Paul's been making waves in boxing lately, especially after his fight with Mike Tyson, Claressa Shields, undefeated champion, expressed her doubts of his skills.

By Natalia Lobo

Undefeated WBC, WBF and WBO female light heavyweight world champion Claressa Shields has called out Jake Paul, after the fight with Mike Tyson. While admitting that the 27-year-old has brought attention to the sport, she told TMZ she is unimpressed with his skills.

“I don’t think Jake Paul has the skills to get inside the ring with me,” she told TMZ, when asked if she thinks she could beat him. Or any of the guys at 154 pounds and up who is ranked in the rankings. I’m not gonna lie to you. 1-10. I don’t think he could pick a guy 1 to 10 in any of the rankings, any of the weight classes and beat them.”

This is not the first time that the two-time Olympic champion has shared similar sentiments. Back in 2021, according to The Mirror, she said: “I’m a real boxer, I can beat up Jake Paul at the weight class that I am in right now.”

Shields, a 29-year-old boxing and MMA fighter, recently added the light heavyweight titles to her collection after defeating Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse back in July. She previously dominated the middleweight division, defeating Maricela Cornejo to unify multiple titles.

Despite her comments, she admitted that he has brought new attention to boxing. “He’s bringing more eyes to the sport and that’s what you need. Hopefully everybody who is involved on that side can keep building from that and also create a real blueprint to where it can be used for generations to come,” she explained.

Who could be Jake Paul’s next opponent?

After beating Tyson in an exhibition match earlier this month, Tyson’s first fight since 2005, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding his possible next opponent. Names such as undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev has teased a potential bout against Paul, as well as current IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois.

Meanwhile, former middleweight champion Cesar Chavez Jr, the son of Julio Cesar Chavez, has also said that they are in talks. “It’s an option, we’re looking into it, let’s see, this week I have a meeting,” he told TUDN.

I’d be interested in fighting a champion, but fighting Jake Paul for the fame and the media would put me in a position to fight against others. I’m not looking for it, it’s been presented. It’s not concrete, but let’s see what happens, he added.

