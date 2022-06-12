Peru and Austria face each other for a place in the next World Cup in Qatar. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Peru and Australia will look for one of the last two places left to go to the World Cup when they face each other in Qatar. Here you will find all the information you want to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. The game will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV.

It is the last chance to go to Qatar 2022 and both teams know it well. The two reached this stage after some very tough qualifiers in both cases. On the Peruvian side, they had to wait until the final Matchday, in which their victory against Paraguay allowed them to keep fifth place and the right to play in the playoffs despite Colombia's victory.

In the case of Australia, they had a difficult group, in which they were one of the favorites to finish in the first two places, something that did not happen in the end (Saudi Arabia and Japan were the first). The third place, likewise, allowed them to play a game against the third from the other group, UAE, which they won 2-1, thus being able to play this playoff.

Australia vs Peru: Storylines and Head-to-Head

There is a single precedent between these two teams. Taking into account that they belong to different Confederations, it was not difficult to foresee that there would not be many clashes between them, and in fact that only game they played was for an official competition, so not even in friendlies had they faced each other.

The background is from the last World Cup, Russia 2018, where both shared Group C along with France (who would later be champions) and Denmark. In that year and on matchday 3 these rivals faced each other, with a victory for Peru (who have thus become the dominators of the statistics) by 2-0 with goals from Andre Carrillo and Paolo Guerrero.

Australia vs Peru: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Peru are the favorite with -125 odds, while Australia have +370. A tie would finish in a +255 payout.

DraftKings Peru -125 Tie +255 Australia +370

