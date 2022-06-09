Bahamas and Nicaragua will face-off for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Bahamas vs Nicaragua: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League in the US

Bahamas and Nicaragua will play against each other at the New Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau for Matchday 3 of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League B Group 3. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. This game will available in the US to watch and stream live on Paramount+ (Free 7-day Trial).

Bahamas are currently 3rd place of this Group 3B. The team managed by Nesley Jean has registered 1 win and 1 loss in their first two 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League games. At home, Bahamas have won 2 of their last 3 games. However, this time they will face this group's leader.

On the other side, Nicaragua are currently in the 1st place of this group. The team managed by Marco Antonio Figueroa hasn't lost in the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Nicaragua have 1 win against Trinidad and Tobago at home and 1 draw to Saint Vicent as visitors.

Bahamas vs Nicaragua: Match Information

Date: Friday, June 10, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: New Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Live Stream: Paramount+ (Free 7-day Trial)

Bahamas vs Nicaragua: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Bahamas vs Nicaragua: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Bahamas and Nicaragua will face for the first time at the New Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. Both teams look up to qualify for the 2023 Gold Cup or to the League A against the best CONCACAF teams. This will be the first of two matchups these two teams will meet. In fact, this game might set things up for this group in terms of chances to qualify for both of them. This is because depending on the winner of this game, this group might have a favorite for the top spot of the table.

How to watch Bahamas vs Nicaragua in the US

The game between Bahamas and Nicaragua for Matchday 3 of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (Free 7-day Trial). Another option to watch this game is the Vix App.

How to watch Bahamas vs Nicaragua anywhere

If you want to watch the match between Bahamas and Nicaragua to played on Friday, June 10, 22 at 5:00 PM (ET) for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.

Bahamas vs Nicaragua: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this CONCACAF Nations League game. According to BetMGM, Nicaragua are favorites with -588 odds to win as visitors, while Bahamas have +1200 odds to pull off the shocker. A draw would result in a +525 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!