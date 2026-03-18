The Pittsburgh Penguins pulled off a surprising 7-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche, proving that they can compete at a high level even without Sidney Crosby in the lineup.

Evgeni Malkin led the way with two goals and an assist, carrying the team offensively against a squad that, with Nathan MacKinnon, is considered a favorite to win the Stanley Cup. The performance sent a strong message across the NHL about the depth and resilience of the Penguins.

Crosby praised Malkin’s effort and the standard he’s set for the team, especially ahead of games like his own return against the Carolina Hurricanes. “He was great. We were skating together there. So, to see he come in like that after missing five games was huge. Yeah, he set the bar high!”

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Evgeni Malkin sets a high standard for Sidney Crosby’s return

Evgeni Malkin’s outstanding game not only helped secure a decisive win but also set the tone for the team as Sidney Crosby prepares to rejoin the lineup. The veteran showed that his skill and experience can elevate the Penguins even in critical matchups. Now, the amazing duo is back together.

The Penguins’ win over Colorado demonstrated that the team can handle pressure and compete against top-tier opponents, even in the absence of their captain. With key players stepping up, Pittsburgh remained a strong contender in the Metropolitan Division keeping all playoff aspirations alive.

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see also Penguins confirm key roster moves ahead of Sidney Crosby’s return from injury

As Crosby returns to the ice against the Hurricanes during a very tough road trip, the entire NHL wonders if, with Sidney available for Dan Muse, the Pens are truly a championship contender.