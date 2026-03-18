Trending topics:
NHL

Sidney Crosby highlights Evgeni Malkin’s impact as Canadian star returns with Penguins

Evgeni Malkin stole the spotlight with two goals and an assist as the Penguins dominated the Avalanche 7-2, setting a high bar ahead of Sidney Crosby's return.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesSidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins pulled off a surprising 7-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche, proving that they can compete at a high level even without Sidney Crosby in the lineup.

Evgeni Malkin led the way with two goals and an assist, carrying the team offensively against a squad that, with Nathan MacKinnon, is considered a favorite to win the Stanley Cup. The performance sent a strong message across the NHL about the depth and resilience of the Penguins.

Crosby praised Malkin’s effort and the standard he’s set for the team, especially ahead of games like his own return against the Carolina Hurricanes. “He was great. We were skating together there. So, to see he come in like that after missing five games was huge. Yeah, he set the bar high!”

Advertisement

Evgeni Malkin sets a high standard for Sidney Crosby’s return

Evgeni Malkin’s outstanding game not only helped secure a decisive win but also set the tone for the team as Sidney Crosby prepares to rejoin the lineup. The veteran showed that his skill and experience can elevate the Penguins even in critical matchups. Now, the amazing duo is back together.

The Penguins’ win over Colorado demonstrated that the team can handle pressure and compete against top-tier opponents, even in the absence of their captain. With key players stepping up, Pittsburgh remained a strong contender in the Metropolitan Division keeping all playoff aspirations alive.

Advertisement
Penguins confirm key roster moves ahead of Sidney Crosby’s return from injury

see also

Penguins confirm key roster moves ahead of Sidney Crosby’s return from injury

As Crosby returns to the ice against the Hurricanes during a very tough road trip, the entire NHL wonders if, with Sidney available for Dan Muse, the Pens are truly a championship contender.

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Crosby admits different mindset from Hughes on golden-goal puck controversy
NHL

Crosby admits different mindset from Hughes on golden-goal puck controversy

Sidney Crosby praises Penguins as Pittsburgh legend returns from injury
NHL

Sidney Crosby praises Penguins as Pittsburgh legend returns from injury

Sidney Crosby confirms return from injury
NHL

Sidney Crosby confirms return from injury

Penguins get key Sidney Crosby injury update ahead of NHL playoffs
NHL

Penguins get key Sidney Crosby injury update ahead of NHL playoffs

Better Collective Logo