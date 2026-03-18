Roberto Martinez to make final decision on Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability for March friendlies

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a hamstring injury sustained while playing for Al Nassr. Amid this recovery period, his availability for Portugal’s upcoming friendly matches against Mexico and the United States in late March remains unclear. Head coach Roberto Martinez indicated that a definitive decision will be reached this coming Friday.

“Cristiano is injured; he’s not playing for Al Nassr right now, and he hasn’t been able to participate in recent matches either. We still have a few days to make a decision. We’ll make the decision on Friday,” Martinez stated during a joint interview with TSF, Radio Observador, Antena 1, and Renascenca.

The veteran forward’s presence remains the primary question mark for the national team’s North American tour. Portugal are scheduled to face Mexico on March 28 at the newly renovated Estadio Azteca, followed by a clash against the United States in Atlanta three days later.

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Ronaldo’s absence could reportedly affect Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential absence from the squad would do more than just disrupt Roberto Martinez’s tactical preparations for the 2026 World Cup. It could also carry a financial penalty for Portugal’s appearance fee

Cristiano Ronaldo during a game with Portugal. (Getty Images)

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According to reports from Correio da Manha, Portugal reportedly risk losing 20% of the agreed appearance fee for their upcoming North American tour if the star forward does not take the pitch against Mexico or the United States.

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see also Lionel Messi could end up replacing Cristiano Ronaldo as main attraction at renewed Estadio Azteca

Because of these contractual obligations, there is growing speculation that Ronaldo may be included in the roster specifically to satisfy sponsors, even if he is still in the final stages of injury rehabilitation.

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When could Cristiano Ronaldo be back?

The Portuguese legend could potentially return to action as early as March 28 for the friendly against Mexico, or on March 31 when Portugal face the United States. However, if Martinez decides to prioritize a full recovery for the captain, his return to the pitch will likely be delayed until the domestic season resumes.

In that scenario, his next opportunity to play would be with Al Nassr on Friday, April 3, when they host Al Najma for Matchday 27 of the Saudi Pro League. This match could mark the official return of soccer’s all-time leading scorer as the Saudi club pushes for the league title.

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