Bahamas take on Nicaragua at New Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Bahamas and Nicaragua meet in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at New Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau. The home team could be close to their second home win in the competition. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

The Bahamas won a recent game against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at home 1-0 but that game was tough from the start as the only goal was scored by St. Fleur in the 68th minute by a penalty kick.

Nicaragua are group leaders after winning a game against Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 and drawing another against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 2-2 on the road. So far Nicaragua have not lost any games in 2022, two wins and two draws.

Bahamas vs Nicaragua : Date

Bahamas and Nicaragua play for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League on Friday, June 10 at New Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau. The visitors are big favorites as they have a winning streak going back to last year, but the home team won a recent game.

Bahamas vs Nicaragua : Time by state in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Bahamas vs Nicaragua at the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League, Bahamas and Nicaragua at the New Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau on Friday, June 10, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US is ViX

