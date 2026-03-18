Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Nashville in leg 2 of 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16?

Lionel Messi is starting for Inter Miami today in the second leg of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 against Nashville, with the Argentine superstar central to the hopes of overturning their first‑leg draw. Follow Inter Miami vs Nashville live with us!

After a goalless stalemate in Nashville, every minute of this matchup at Chase Stadium takes on heightened significance as Miami chases progression and he aims to leave an indelible mark on the tournament’s knockout phase.

Head coach Javier Mascherano confirmed Tuesday that both Messi and Rodrigo De Paul will be fully fit to play Nashville in the Round of 16 second leg. “Leo is in perfect condition, just like Rodrigo, while everyone else is fit except Maxi [Falcon]”, he said during a press conference.

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Why was Lionel Messi’s availability in question?

Lionel Messi didn’t play in Inter Miami’s goalless draw against Charlotte on Saturday, sparking concern about his status for tonight’s game against Nashville. However, the reason he didn’t play Saturday was to rest for the Champions Cup clash.

Lionel Messi #of Inter Miami during a CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 match (Source: Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

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What time is the kickoff?

Kickoff for Inter Miami vs Nashville is set for 7:00 p.m. ET tonight at Chase Stadium. U.S. audiences can expect prime-time evening action, while international fans will need to adjust for local time zones to catch Messi in action.

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Where to watch Inter Miami vs Nashville

Fans in the United States can watch the game live on FS2 or stream it on the FOX Sports app, while Spanish-language coverage is available on TUDN. With Messi on the pitch, this broadcast promises to be a must-see showdown for supporters and neutrals alike.

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Inter Miami’s lineup vs Nashville

With Messi as captain, Inter Miami confirmed their lineup for tonight’s game: