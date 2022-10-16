The most prestigious individual award in the world of soccer has a very special trophy for the winner. Learn more details about this spectacular and historic piece such as its weight, size, material and value.

The Ballon d'Or is the most important individual trophy for any player in the world. This award is presented annually by the prestigious French magazine, 'France Football'. For many decades, since its creation in 1956, only European players were eligible to win the famous Golden Ball. Everything changed in 1995, when all nationalities were accepted, but, the players had to be part of a club in Europe.

Finally, on 2007, the Ballon d'Or was open to each and every player in the world regardless of the club or league. The voting system has also changed throughout the decades. During the first 50 years journalists elected the winner, but nowadays captains and managers of National Teams are also involved in the process.

Considering its importance, the Ballon d'Or has a spectacular trophy. It might be said that the greatest soccer prize in the world has the best trophy to show for. That's why in this article you will find more details about this 'historic jewel' such as weight, size, material and value.

How much is the weight of Ballon d'Or trophy?

The famous Ballon d'Or trophy weighs around 15kg. It's kind of a heavy award considering the winner has to give a speech carrying the equivalent to almost four gallons of water. If you look carefully during the ceremony, the first thing the winner does is put the trophy on the pedestal in order to start speaking. That trophy weighs a lot!!!

What is the size of Ballon d'Or trophy?

The Ballon d'Or is not a small trophy whatsoever. The spectacular piece is 31 cm tall and has a 23 cm diameter. The shape of the ball surges as a result of pressing two brass plates, hitting them with a hammer and then comes the blowtorch. The fantastic design is made by famous French jewellery house 'Mellerio dits Meller'. That company, one of the oldest in Europe, was founded in 1613.

Ballon d'Or trophy: which material it is made of?

The process to design the Ballon d'Or starts six months before the actual delivery to France Football and the 'building' of it takes at least a 100 hours of work and five craftsmen. According to 'Mellerio dits Meller', the Golden Ball is filled with tar and also with materials similar to wax. The trophy is covered with fine melted 18-carat gold and the last stage of the process is drawing the lines and seams of the ball. Of course, the name of the winner and the logo of the Ballon d'Or are engraved on the trophy.

How much is the Ballon d'Or trophy worth?

Although the object itself has a worth of approximately $3k, the real value of the Ballon d'Or trophy might be around $300k and $500k. For example, the FIFA World Cup trophy has a estimated value of $20 million and the NFL's Vince Lombardi trophy for the Super Bowl winner is at $50k.