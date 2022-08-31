With less than two months for the ceremony, France Football has already announced the 30-man shortlist for the 2022 Ballon d'Or. Colombian star James Rodriguez has revealed who's his favorite to win the award.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or gala may be more than a month away from us, but world soccer is already looking forward to it. A few weeks ago, the 30-man shortlist released by France Football gave a lot to talk about.

For the first time since 2005, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is not among the nominees, a decision that took many by surprise. PSG teammate Neymar was also overlooked, though his absence was more predictable.

Either way, neither Messi nor Neymar would have been among the favorites even if they made the cut. Colombian star James Rodriguez has predicted who should win the award this year.

James chooses former Real Madrid teammate as favorite to win 2022 Ballon d'Or

"Karim Benzema has to win the Ballon d'Or, without any doubt," James Rodriguez told Edu Aguirre of Spanish TV show El Chiringuito. "He is the best striker in the world."

This year there are many players who headline the list of nominees, but there is one clear frontrunner to win the coveted prize. Karim Benzema comes from the best season in his career, leading Real Madrid to a memorable UEFA Champions League title in addition to a La Liga success.

At 34, the Frenchman proved that Father Time will have to keep on waiting. Last season, Benzema recorded an impressive 44 goals in 46 appearances, including 15 goals in 12 Champions League games.

For the first time, the Ballon d'Or criteria will be the club season instead of the calendar year. Therefore, it's not a surprise to see James picking his former teammate.