Even though Real Madrid lost to Manchester City in the first leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League semifinals, Karim Benzema has once again taken the limelight by scoring a brace that included a panenka penalty. Check out here a list of other players who scored like this in a UCL game.

Real Madrid may have not left the Etihad Stadium with an ideal result, but they are still alive in the 2021-22 Champions League thanks to Karim Benzema. The Frenchman scored a goal in each half to leave things wide open ahead of the return leg.

Yes, Manchester City have won the game 4-3. But thanks to the veteran striker, Los Blancos are just one goal down on aggregate and a comeback looks like a real possibility. Benzema first pulled one back in the first half before he scored the third of the night with a lot of class.

The 34-year-old took everyone by surprise from the penalty spot by scoring a beautiful panenka, which many people would consider risky in such a big game. However, many other players have already scored panenkas in a Champions League night, here we'll show you some of them.

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid 6-0 Galatasaray (Nov. 6, 2019)

On November 6, 2019, then reigning champions Real Madrid welcomed Galatasaray to the Santiago Bernabeu on Matchday 4 of Group A. The Merengues took the lead early in the game through a Rodrygo brace before Sergio Ramos extended the difference to three with a fantastic panenka.

Lionel Messi

Barcelona 5-1 Lyon (March 13, 2019)

Following a goalless draw in France, Barcelona returned home aiming to get the job done against Lyon in the second leg of the round of 16. It didn't take long for them to open the score, as Lionel Messi gave Barca the lead with an excellent panenka.

PSG 3-2 Leipzig (October 19, 2021)

In one of his few great nights in a PSG uniform so far, the Argentine star helped his team turn things around at the Parc des Princes after trailing 2-1 for a few minutes. Messi first put things level before he sealed the victory with a panenka.

Memphis Depay

Juventus 2-1 Lyon (Aug. 7, 2020)

Lyon made the trip to Turin to play the second leg of the round of 16 after claiming a 1-0 win at home. Only 12 minutes into the game, Memphis Depay scored a panenka to give his side a crucial away goal that eventually gave them the edge on aggregate despite Cristiano Ronaldo's brace (2-2).

Sergio 'Kun' Aguero

Manchester City 7-0 Schalke (March 12, 2019)

After a hard-fought, 3-2 win in Germany, Manchester City returned home aiming to put the round of 16 series to rest. It took more than 30 minutes for them to have a great chance to take the lead from the penalty spot. Far from feeling any pressure, Sergio 'Kun' Aguero put his side in front with an amazing panenka that paved the way to a commanding win.