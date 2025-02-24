Lakers legend Michael Cooper delivers harsh criticism on Luka Doncic trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have regained their defensive balance. After dropping two consecutive games, JJ Redick quickly turned things around with two dominant wins. This success highlights the Lakers’ advantage of having a roster filled with versatile players. Reaves and LeBron lead the offense while also making key defensive contributions. However, Lakers legend Michael Cooper strongly criticized the Luka Doncic trade, sparking further debate on NBA.

“I don’t necessarily like the trade. I respect the trade. I don’t like the trade because you had [Max] Christie, a young, good perimeter defensive player. Yes, very good, and AD, that’s defense wins championships. They don’t have that now. You’ve got probably three of the worst defensive players on the Lakers team but three of the best offensive scorers on the Lakers team in Luka, Reaves and LeBron,” stated Michel Cooper on ESPN LA.

The Los Angeles Lakers made a blockbuster move by acquiring Luka Doncic to pair with LeBron James. However, Cooper’s concerns raise an important issue, whether the team can succeed without elite defense.

However, JJ Redick has proven his ability to transform the team. A key factor in this turnaround has been LeBron James. The NBA veteran continues to be a complete player, impacting both ends of the floor despite his age. His leadership on defense remains crucial. Also, Reaves has stepped up as a versatile player capable of leading the scoring side, but also contributing to defense.

LeBron James #23 and Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers react at the end of the fourth quarter of a game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Utah Jazz 132-113.

Additionally, despite initial doubts, Luka Doncic has shown strong commitment on defense. Against the Dallas Nuggets, he recorded 9 defensive rebounds and 4 steals, further proving his all-around impact. Having concerns about the fit between Reaves, LeBron, and Doncic was completely understandable. However, JJ Redick has successfully found the right balance, making the trio work effectively on the court.

Will JJ Redick unlock the best version of Luka Doncic for the Lakers?

Whether we see the best version of Luka Doncic will depend entirely on himself. His dedication and commitment to his physical condition will determine whether he can return to his best form. So far, Doncic has shown steady improvement, getting closer to his peak level. He even dropped 32 points against the Nuggets, proving his impact. However, the real challenge lies in maintaining top fitness and consistency throughout the season.

JJ Redick has already proven his ability to elevate players. He brought out the best in Anthony Davis and maximized Austin Reaves’ potential. His track record shows he can help players evolve.

However, only time will tell if Doncic can maintain peak physical condition and even surpass his previous best. For now, one thing is clear, Luka is fully committed in Los Angeles and determined to showcase his talent once again.

