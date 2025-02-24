NFL News: Eagles’ AJ Brown makes a bold statement on Commanders cornerback’s attitude

The Philadelphia Eagles reached the pinnacle of the NFL, securing the Super Bowl title after an incredible season. Along the way, they defeated the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game—a matchup that reignited the growing rivalry between Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown and Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Brown and Lattimore have a history of intense on-field battles, and the Eagles’ star didn’t hold back when discussing their latest encounter. “He’s a really good player, but I really don’t know—his persona comes off like, ‘I’m finna bully you,’ and that’s how he acts,” Brown said on the Kickin’ It With Dee podcast. “I bully the bully. I’m not going for any of that out here.”

Brown went on to describe Lattimore’s approach during games. “Bro, why are you acting like this? He’s talking, doing weird stuff after the play, trying to shove you, trying to get in your head.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The wideout made it clear that he has no patience for that kind of behavior, and his performance in the NFC Championship Game sent a strong message. In a game where Philadelphia’s offense exploded for 55 points and seven touchdowns, Brown played a crucial role, racking up 96 yards and a touchdown—beating Lattimore on a key play to score.

Marshon Lattimore #23 of the Washington Commanders looks on from the sidelines before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 14, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles won 26-18

Advertisement

The impact of personal rivalries in the NFL

Football is a game of physicality and strategy, but personal rivalries often add another layer of intensity that can shift the momentum of a game. Brown vs. Lattimore is just one example of how individual matchups can elevate competition and impact outcomes at the highest level.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: 2x Super Bowl champion suggests Jordan Love might be the reason Packers won’t dethrone Jalen Hurts’ Eagles

How rivalries influence performance and game results

When elite players face off repeatedly, their battles tend to get more intense over time. A physical, trash-talking cornerback can bait opponents into penalties, while a receiver who channels that energy into motivation can turn the game in his favor.

Advertisement

Psychologically, these matchups can be a double-edged sword. Some players thrive under the added pressure, using it to fuel their best performances. Others can become distracted or let emotions get the best of them. Brown’s “bully the bully” mentality exemplifies how some stars embrace these moments, using them as an advantage rather than a detriment.

What’s next for Brown vs. Lattimore?

Rivalries like this one make the NFL even more compelling. Whether in the regular season or deep in the playoffs, these individual battles bring out the best in both players—and create must-watch moments for fans. One thing is certain: the next time Brown and Lattimore meet, sparks will fly again.

Advertisement