From the 2021-22 season onwards, the Ballon d'Or will be given according to a player's performance over the course of a season and not over a calendar year as before. That's why many believe Karim Benzema has already made a strong case to win it, but Neymar believes that another player had an even better season.

The 2021-22 season has gone different than expected for world soccer. During the summer transfer window, it looked like Paris Saint-Germain were preparing themselves to have the most successful campaign in history.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's team left much to be desired in every aspect. The team not only fell short in its quest for the UEFA Champions League trophy - failing to even reach the quarterfinals - but its performances throughout the year were extremely disappointing. On top of that, Lionel Messi and other summer signings may have made a lot of noise off the field but produced little impact on it.

Kylian Mbappe had an outstanding season, but it wasn't enough. Instead, Karim Benzema and Real Madrid took all the limelight with their domestic and continental successes. Even so, Neymar feels that neither of them should win the Ballon d'Or this year.

2022 Ballon d'Or: Neymar reveals who is the world's best player

While many believe that Benzema is the undisputed favorite to win the golden ball this season, the Brazilian playmaker considers that another Real Madrid star deserves the accolade. According to Neymar, Vinicius Junior was the best player of the 2021-22 season.

"[Kylian] Mbappé had a great season, [Karim] Benzema too. Afterwards, I watched very little football this year. But from what I've seen, yes, Vinicius Junior," Neymar said in an interview with TNT Sports Brazil.

It was certainly a breakout season for Vinicius, who was a key contributor to Real Madrid's titles this season. In addition to scoring the game-winning goal against Liverpool in the Champions League final, the 21-year-old winger had a hand in other 10 UCL goals (3 goals, 7 assists) while also scoring 17 times and providing 13 assists in 35 La Liga appearances.

That may prove that Neymar's take makes sense, but Benzema is the frontunner for the Ballon d'Or regardless. The Frenchman's 15 goals in 12 UEFA Champions League games have been crucial for his team's success, especially given that most of them came in vital moments during the knockout stages.

On the other hand, Mbappe was one of the few bright spots for PSG by amassing 39 goals in 46 appearances. But then again, Benzema's incredible performance in the Champions League has overshadowed every other player. The Ballon d'Or winner will be known on August 17, and the Real Madrid striker made the strongest case to receive the award.