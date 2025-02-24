Teams in the NFL are crossing down the days to the 2025 Draft, with the ever present hope of finding a generational talent with their selections. Ahead of the Combine, Las Vegas Raiders former General Manager Mike Mayock issued a strong message on Jalen Milroe, making something clear to the rest of the league about the Alabama Crimson Tide prospect.

Milroe is one of the most polarizing players in the 2025 draft class, as opinions on the Crimson Tide quarterback vary widely—from those who believe he is elite to those who doubt he can be a starter in the league.

Milroe’s main strength is his mobility and scrambling ability, which places heavy scrutiny on his passing mechanics. The Alabama alum isn’t the first dual-threat QB to be judged based on his rushing skills, and he certainly won’t be the last.

The NFL Combine provides an excellent environment for scouts to assess how high or low they are on Milroe and the rest of the quarterbacks in the 2025 class. However, former NFL executive Mike Mayock is confident in the Alabama talent, sending a clear message to the rest of the league.

General manager Mike Mayock of the Las Vegas Raiders walks on the field before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Jalen Milroe is the guy that has first round talent all over him,” Mayock said about Milroe, via The Rich Eisen podcast. “Strong, fast, big arm but had a bad year this year, too many question marks. I’d love to get him in the second or third round and have no pressure to play him, let him absorb it and learn from it.”

Milroe’s stats during 2024 season

Milroe’s redshirt junior season was a rollercoaster, with great highs but also too many concerning lows. Alabama’s year as a whole mirrored Milroe’s campaign, but as the quarterback—the most difficult position in sports—Milroe became the face of the team that failed to reach ten wins in a season for the first time in over 15 years.

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates the win after a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Alabama closed out the 2024 NCAA season with a disappointing loss to Michigan in the Reliaquest Bowl, a game Milroe would love to have another shot at.

However, he can’t change the past. When it was all said and done, Milroe finished his campaign—and his last college football season—throwing for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. His rushing ability was the highlight of the year, as he racked up 726 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.