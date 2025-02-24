NFL News: Bills’ Sean McDermott openly criticizes ‘Push Tush’ QB sneak for player safety risks

Sean McDermott didn’t stay silent and also joined the recent discussion about the infamous ‘Push Tush.’ Some fans and franchise members have called for this play to be banned due to its tendency to cause injuries, particularly to quarterbacks. It’s a play the Buffalo Bills frequently use.

Bills head coach McDermott isn’t sold on the safety of the push-the-quarterback sneak play, voicing his concerns about its impact on player health. Speaking at a press conference, he emphasized the injury risks involved, saying, “To me, there’s always been an injury risk with that play. And I’ve expressed that opinion for the last couple of years or so when it really started to come into play the way it’s being used, especially a year ago.”

McDermott also pointed out that the techniques used in the play could be problematic from a safety standpoint. “The techniques that are used with that play, to me, have been potentially contrary to the health and safety of the players,” he explained. While acknowledging the need to review injury data, he admitted he isn’t a fan of how the play looks in action. “You have to go back, though, in fairness, to the injury data on the play. But I just think the optics of it, I’m not in love with.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

His comments come amid ongoing debates over the legitimacy and future of the play, which has been widely utilized, particularly by teams like the Philadelphia Eagles. As discussions continue, McDermott’s stance adds to the conversation on whether the NFL should consider rule changes for player safety.

Advertisement

How the Tush Push Idea Was Born

The true origins of the Tush Push can be traced back to 2018, when Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr unknowingly proposed the idea while mic’d up for NFL Films. Speaking to two teammates, Barr suggested, “I just think you should put some big dude at quarterback and then another big dude behind him and just push him… or two guys behind him and double push.”

Advertisement

Two years later, then-Colts offensive co-coordinator Sirianni implemented a similar concept by subbing in the 238-pound Jacoby Brissett for quarterback sneaks. That foundational idea eventually evolved into the dominant short-yardage weapon now synonymous with the Eagles.

Advertisement

Josh Allen was short on a Tush Push play

During the 2024-25 NFL playoffs, Josh Allen and the Bills attempted a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1 against the Chiefs, only to be stopped short in a crucial moment. Leading 22-21 at the start of the fourth quarter, Buffalo gambled on Allen’s ability to convert, but the ruling on the field stood after review, giving Kansas City the ball at its own 41-yard line. While CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore believed Allen had reached the first-down marker, the call remained inconclusive due to the pile of players around him.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott also expressed doubt, saying, “I thought he had it… It looked like he got to it.” The missed conversion loomed large as the Chiefs went on to win 32-29, handing Buffalo yet another heartbreaking playoff loss.

Advertisement