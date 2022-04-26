Barcelona has re-signed one of their key defenders and has placed an extravagant $1 billion release clause on the young up and comer.

$1 billion dollars! An amount that would make Dr. Evil laugh hysterically but that is what Barcelona wants for one of their young defenders. For Xavi it is a good sign that the club can keep young prospects moving forward as the Barcelona legend looks to build on his foundation for next season.

Barcelona has improved under Xavi, that is undeniable, still the team has had their breakdowns like their unexpected defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League and losing 2 of their last five in LaLiga.

Barcelona is a squad full of young up and coming players like Gavi and Sergiño Dest and is slowly building a backbone to let those young talents stride. Now the club has kept one of its biggest assets in Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo.

Ronald Araujo has $1 Billion release clause at Barcelona

According to ESPN the Uruguayan international re-signed with the club until 2026 and his release clause is an exaggerated $1.16 billion. Araujo had peaked interest from Premier League sides Manchester United and Liverpool after showing well this season for Barcelona and the Uruguayan national team.

Ronald Araujo has played over 50 games for the Catalan giants after arriving at the club in 2018 playing for Barcelona B. In 2020 Araujo was promoted to the first team and has become a surprise leader at the back for Barcelona.

Despite his age, only 23, Ronald Araujo has become a leader at the back, showing the qualities to command a defense that is traditional with Uruguayan defenders.

This season the former Boston River defender has played 39 games across all competitions and has scored 4 goals. One of which was against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

On the national team Araujo will be one of the key defenders for Diego Alonso’s side. Araujo has 9 caps for Uruguay and has played on the flanks in defense and barring injury will be in Qatar 2022.

With Diego Godin playing his final World Cup, Araujo will surely move to the central defense for La Celeste post 2022. At Barcelona Araujo has won one title, the Copa del Rey in 2021.