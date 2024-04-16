Barcelona supporters remembered arch- rivals Vinicius and Real Madrid prior to their UCL quarterfinals second leg with PSG.

Barcelona has a huge game to play at the Camp Nou against PSG, so far, the Catalan giants have a 3-2 advantage and could secure a UEFA Champions League semifinal appearance.

Prior to the match Barcelona fans had gathered to greet the team bus near the Camp Nou and sang a tasteless chant wishing death to Real Madrid star Vinicius.

With chants of “Vinicius, muérete” being sung six times in 30 seconds by the supporters it is the same chant that was sung against Napoli almost 1 month ago.

Barcelona fans throw rocks at team bus prior to PSG clash

To put the icing on the cake of the stupidity of some supporters, Barcelona fans threw flares and chanted angry anti-PSG chants at a bus, thinking that it was in fact the transport of the PSG players.

Marca is reporting that in reality the flares were thrown at that bus that was transporting Barcelona to the stadium.

Barcelona is second in LaLiga and could make it to the final four of the UEFA Champions League. Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet on Sunday in the Spanish derby.