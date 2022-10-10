Barcelona is trying to advance from the group stage and will have a rough match against Inter for a spot in the next round, but they could be living another Champions League nightmare thanks to their own fans.

The second part of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage is underway. Barcelona faces a rough task as they have to win at least two of their three games, with a vital match against Inter. Unfortunately, they coul live another nightmare in this tournament thanks to their own fans.

It has been an absolut rollercoaster for Barcelona this season. Xavi added huge pieces like Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha or Jules Kounde to succeed in Champions League, but they have failed to complete this mission.

After three games of the 2022-23 campaign, they have two defeats (Bayern Munich and Inter). Now, Barcelona will host the second match against the Italian side, but they could be thrown under the bus by their own fans in their stadium.

Barcelona fans are selling their tickets for the game against Inter Milan

April 14th of 2022 is remembered as a true nightmare for Barcelona. They played against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League, but unfortunately were thrown under the bus by their own fans.

Some Barcelona season ticket holders sold their seats to Eintracht Frankfurt fans. This led to a Spotify Camp Nou full of people cheering for the visitors and of course it was an absolut shock for the club, which was defeated by the German side. This move was a technique to show their anger towards the team, and it could happen again this week.

According to Sport, Barcelona fans are doing the same thing for the match against Inter Milan this Wednesday, October 12. The resellers are listing the tickets with a price between €90 and €150.

After the nightmare against Eintracht Frankfurt, where 25,000 German fans entered the Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona was keen on taking serious actions against those season ticket holders so this situation would never happen again. But unfortunately, it seems like now there will be a huge amount of Inter Milan fans in their stadium in one of the most important games of the season for the Blaugranas.