Having a year remaining on his current contract, Cesar Azpilicueta had been in transfer discussions with Barcelona this summer. Unfortunately for the Blaugrana, he eventually signed a new contract with the Blues. Now, Xavi Hernandez's squad have begun talks with their second choice.

Chelsea announced this month that Cesar Azpilicueta has opted to reject Barcelona and sign a new two-year deal to remain with the Blues. ESPN reported that the Spaniard had agreed to go to the La Liga giants a few months ago, but that discussions between the two clubs took longer than anticipated, leading to the defender's decision to remain at Stamford Bridge.

The 32-year-old's current contract was set to end this summer, but the EPL side exercised a 12-month extension provision, and the club's previous owners gave him a fresh one-year agreement. After the Club World Cup triumph in February, which capped off his trophy haul, Azpilicueta contemplated making a move away from England.

As a result of the club's fines, which ultimately led to Roman Abramovich selling his stake, the veteran had a change of heart. “Yes, the conversations were there [with Barcelona]. After the Club World Cup, where I became the only player to ever win every trophy, I felt it was time to go back [to Spain]. But then everything happened with this club. I wanted to stay committed to the club", he confirmed.

Barcelona see Hector Bellerin as Cesar Azpilicueta alternative

Now, Arsenal have reportedly offered Hector Bellerin to Barcelona for free in light of the Catalan club's need to acquire a right defender. After their top target, Cesar Azpilicueta, re-signed with Chelsea, the Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo reports that Bellerin has become a viable alternative for the Catalan giants.

Despite having a year remaining on his contract, the English outfit are eager to get rid of the 27-year-old. Bellerin's reported €4 million annual wage might be an issue for Barca, although he is reportedly willing to negotiate a reduction.

The defender spent the year on loan with Real Betis in La Liga, where he played in 32 games and recorded five assists. He should be interested in a return to Camp Nou since he played there throughout his academy days.

Bellerin's contract with the North London club only has one year remaining. Nonetheless, the Gunners have recently shown that they are prepared to let major players depart for free, as seen by the fact that both Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had their contracts torn up. Given their current financial situation, the Blaugrana would be able to afford him if he were permitted to go.