Barcelona have secured the transfer of another talented player, who will join the club in the summer transfer window. The Blaugrana beat Real Madrid in the race to sign the player whose style of play resembles Pedri's.

Barcelona have confirmed their first summer reinforcement after winning the battle for the signature of 18-year-old Pablo Torre, who has been compared to the highly talented Spanish midfielder Pedri.

The young attacking midfielder has emerged on the Spanish soccer scene as one of the brightest talents playing for Racing Santander in the third tier of Spain. As a result, he had been on the radar of the two biggest La Liga clubs, but eventually, it was the Blaugrana who came out victorious by snatching the player out of Real Madrid's claws.

The Catalan giants have splashed an incredible sum of €5 million euros for his transfer. An interesting fact is that if the conditions for the bonuses included in the contract are met, Racing could cash in up to €20 million from selling their player.

Pablo Torre to Barcelona until 2026

Torre has signed a four-year contract until June 2026, while his release clause has been set at €100 million, Barca said in an official statement on Friday. He will finish the season at his current side, and will initially play for Barcelona B once he joins the Camp Nou outfit this July.

In addition, the Spanish media have revealed that Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez personally talked to the teenager and managed to convince him to reject the Whites in favor of a Barcelona switch. The playmaker is a member of the Spanish U-19 national team, and he has lady featured 21 times for the Green and White in the third division, scoring six goals so far, in addition to another six assists.