A unique duel is about to take place according to various reports from the United States, Spain, and Mexico, Barcelona, Manchester United, and Liga MX side America have put their sights on the same player.

According to multiple reports from Mexico and Jaime Ojeda in the United States the player in question is Real Salt Lake castoff David Ochoa. Ochoa has been benched indefinitely by the MLS side due to disciplinary issues and long rumored issues with teammates.

The talented Mexican goalkeeper played all of 25 games last season and at 21 has played 50 professional matches in MLS and lower leagues in the United States. So why are clubs like Manchester United and Barcelona interested in David Ochoa?

David Ochoa Mexican goalkeeper prospect

David Ochoa has represented both the USMNT and El Tri at the youth level and was called in by both senior sides but never made an appearance for either. When playing in MLS Ochoa showcased many goalkeeping talents, making huge saves and showing excellent athletic abilities, unfortunately he was also very immature, often egging on fans and saying things to rivals.

Ochoa recently took to Instagram to state that he was not allowed to train with the first team and has been “demoted” to Real Monarchs, Real Salt Lake's reserve side.

During the last few days and nearing the end of his contract multiple reports have indicated that Barcelona, who is willing sign Ochoa but place him in Barcelona B are interested in having him on a free transfer. The same case with Manchester United who would use him as a 3rd goalkeeper.

In Mexico, America sees Ochoa as a replacement for the ageless Guillermo Ochoa, who will be with El Tri at the World Cup. In MLS circles it is being reported that David Ochoa would be traded to DC United for the remainder of the season in exchange for guaranteed allocation money in 2023 and other incentives if Ochoa resigns with MLS.